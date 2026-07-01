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Sen. Mitch McConnel is pushed in a wheelchair through the Senate Subway during the Senate War Powers vote on April 22, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Sen. Mitch McConnel is pushed in a wheelchair through the Senate Subway during the Senate War Powers vote on April 22, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Heather Diehl / Getty Images)

UPDATE: Mitch McConnell Was Found Unconscious at Home by Paramedics Before Being Hospitalized in Most Recent Health Scare

 By Jack Davis  July 1, 2026 at 3:37pm
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A new report says Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell was unconscious when first responders were dispatched to his Washington, D.C., home on June 14.

“This emergency dispatch recording was obtained from Washington, D.C. Fire and EMS dispatch and captures the call on June 14, 2026 at 8:36 a.m. requesting an Advanced Life Support (ALS) response after Senator Mitch McConnel was reported unconscious,” journalist Desiree Townsend posted on X.

“According to the dispatch, paramedics were sent to the Senator’s residence near Capitol Hill,” she posted.

The call said McConnell was “found unconscious.”

In another audio clip posted by Townsend, a first responder is heard saying, “CPR in progress.”

That clip also said the response to McConnell’s home was for “cardiac arrest.”

“New audio several minutes after the initial call to dispatch EMS, Senator Mitch McConnell, went into cardiac arrest,” Townsend wrote on X.

“This raises questions as to if Senator Mitch McConnell was conscious the day after hospitalization when he allegedly spoke to Leader Thune,” she wrote.

Related:
Senate Schedule Rearranged as Mitch McConnell Is Set to Miss Another Full Week of Voting

Townsend posted on X Wednesday to report that she believed McConnell was still hospitalized due to “his Capitol Hill police detail’s presence outside of George Washington University Hospital.”

The Daily Beast said Robert Steurer, a McConnell representative, gave the outlet a statement issued last week.

“Senator McConnell is still working closely with staff on Senate business and Kentucky matters as he continues his recovery. However, he will not be voting this week,” the statement said.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, Rep. Andy Barr, a Republican from Kentucky, had swapped texts with McConnell.

“He’s good,” Barr said.

McConnell’s office has not confirmed whether he is still in a hospital.

McConnell, 84, is in his final months in the Senate, where he has served since 1985. McConnell was leader of the Senate Republicans from 2007 through 2025.

His health has deteriorated in recent years, after suffering multiple falls in 2025 and a hospitalization in early 2026.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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