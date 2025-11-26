Update: National Guard Troops Shot in DC Were Ambushed, Shot at Point-Blank Range

Two members of the D.C. National Guard were ambushed and shot at point-blank range Wednesday afternoon while conducting high-visibility patrols in Northwest D.C., authorities said.

Metropolitan Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Jeffery Carrol provided a detailed account of the attack, describing it as sudden and deliberate.

“At approximately 2:15 this afternoon, members of the D.C. National Guard were on high-visibility patrols in the area of 17th and I Street Northwest,” Carrol said, “when a suspect came around the corner, raised his arm with a firearm, and discharged at the National Guard members.”

Carrol emphasized the close-range nature of the attack, highlighting the surprise faced by the troops.

“The National Guard members — there were others in the area — they were able to, after some back-and-forth, bring the individual into custody,” he added, noting the rapid response of the troops despite the sudden ambush.

Authorities said the swift actions of the National Guard members prevented the situation from becoming even more deadly.

“Within moments, members of law enforcement in the area were able to assist and bring that individual into custody,” Carrol said, underscoring the coordinated response between the National Guard and local authorities.

D.C. Fire and EMS arrived on the scene to provide first aid to the injured troops and transport them to a local hospital for treatment.

“At this time, as [FBI Director Kash Patel] mentioned, the National Guard members are being treated at a local hospital,” Carrol said, stressing that both troops were in stable condition.

The suspect in the attack was also transported to a hospital for medical care, Carrol noted.

Authorities have not released the suspect’s identity or motive, but they confirmed the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

The incident took place in a busy section of Northwest D.C., drawing attention because of the sudden and close-range nature of the ambush.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and remains under medical supervision.

You can watch the full conference, which includes Patel and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, below:

Law enforcement officials are still investigating the incident.

