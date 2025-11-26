Share
News
Streets are blocked off after the shooting of two National Guard soldiers near the White House in Washington, DC on Nov. 26, 2025.
Streets are blocked off after the shooting of two National Guard soldiers near the White House in Washington, DC on Nov. 26, 2025. (Anthony Peltier / AP Photo)

Update: National Guard Troops Shot in DC Were Ambushed, Shot at Point-Blank Range

 By Bryan Chai  November 26, 2025 at 4:42pm
Share

Two members of the D.C. National Guard were ambushed and shot at point-blank range Wednesday afternoon while conducting high-visibility patrols in Northwest D.C., authorities said.

Metropolitan Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Jeffery Carrol provided a detailed account of the attack, describing it as sudden and deliberate.

“At approximately 2:15 this afternoon, members of the D.C. National Guard were on high-visibility patrols in the area of 17th and I Street Northwest,” Carrol said, “when a suspect came around the corner, raised his arm with a firearm, and discharged at the National Guard members.”

Carrol emphasized the close-range nature of the attack, highlighting the surprise faced by the troops.

“The National Guard members — there were others in the area — they were able to, after some back-and-forth, bring the individual into custody,” he added, noting the rapid response of the troops despite the sudden ambush.

Authorities said the swift actions of the National Guard members prevented the situation from becoming even more deadly.

“Within moments, members of law enforcement in the area were able to assist and bring that individual into custody,” Carrol said, underscoring the coordinated response between the National Guard and local authorities.

D.C. Fire and EMS arrived on the scene to provide first aid to the injured troops and transport them to a local hospital for treatment.

“At this time, as [FBI Director Kash Patel] mentioned, the National Guard members are being treated at a local hospital,” Carrol said, stressing that both troops were in stable condition.

The suspect in the attack was also transported to a hospital for medical care, Carrol noted.

Related:
Erika Kirk Shares First Thanksgiving Message Since Her Husband's Passing

Authorities have not released the suspect’s identity or motive, but they confirmed the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

The incident took place in a busy section of Northwest D.C., drawing attention because of the sudden and close-range nature of the ambush.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and remains under medical supervision.

You can watch the full conference, which includes Patel and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, below:

Law enforcement officials are still investigating the incident.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Pop Star Katy Perry Sues Dying 85-Year-Old Veteran for $5 Million
Breaking: National Guard Shooter Is Afghan National, Potential Terrorist - FBI
Update: National Guard Troops Shot in DC Were Ambushed, Shot at Point-Blank Range
'You Are Beyond Sick': MS NOW Journalist Suggests ICE Arrests to Blame for National Guard Shootings
Demonic Transgender Stabber Who Cut Ankle Monitor and Escaped Captured in Nationwide Manhunt
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation