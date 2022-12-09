Update: NFL Superstar Who Pulverized Woke Protester Learns His Fate After Police Opened Investigation

A Los Angeles Rams linebacker who took down a protester interrupting an October game won’t face criminal charges.

Bobby Wagner won’t be charged for an October incident in which he tackled an on-field protester at the San Francisco 49er’s Levi’s Stadium, according to TMZ.

The protester in question filed a police report with the Santa Clara Police Department after the on-field hit, claiming that Wagner had assaulted him, according to TMZ.

Alexander Taylor, the man who reached the field, performed the stunt with the intention of raising awareness regarding a criminal trial of activists who allegedly stole pigs from a farm, according to Fox News.

A representative for the department told TMZ that the agency had declined to file criminal charges in connection to Wagner’s hit.

Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley assisted Wagner with the hit, which roused cheers from the game’s crowd.

The #Rams best play of the night. Flatten the fan on the field. pic.twitter.com/SWvZrJesCM — Bad Fishy (@BFN3000) October 4, 2022

Wager defended assisting venue security in post-game remarks about stopping the fan, according to TMZ.

“You don’t know what that fan got or what they’re doing,” the linebacker said of his actions.

Wagner again defended his actions two days after the Oct. 3 game, according to Fox News.

“I ain’t really focused on it. I’m more concerned about the security guard that was hurt trying to chase him and the people that was … we don’t know what that is, and you just got to do what you got to do.”

The activist in question carried a pink smoke bomb and wore clothing in support of an extremist animal rights group, according to TMZ.

The Rams lost the game in question, although San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle later hailed Wagner’s hit on the disruptive protester.

George Kittle loved Bobby Wagner’s hit on the protestor pic.twitter.com/Rfgi0DlfNA — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 4, 2022

Another individual had attempted to obtain access to the field unsuccessfully.

The protesters responsible for the on-field disruption were cited and released for the stunt, according to TMZ.

