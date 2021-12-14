Update: Oxford School Shooter Ethan Crumbley Makes 1 Demented Request from Behind Bars

“I’m not being humorous when I say this, but he could still be at school. He is still 15-years-old.”

These words were uttered during a Monday afternoon court hearing by Deborah McKelvy, the court-appointed guardian for suspected Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, according to a report in the Independent.

Both McKelvy and Crumbley appeared via Zoom to the Rochester Hills, Michigan, court hearing. Crumbley is currently being held without bail in the Oakland County Jail.

McKelvy told Judge Nancy Carniak it would be in Crumbley’s “best interests” to transfer him to the local juvenile facility, Oakland County Children’s Village.

“For his age and mental, physical and emotional well-being, housing him at The Village would serve him more than where he is,” she added.

Concern for his mental and emotional wellbeing? Is she kidding us? What about the anguish of the families and friends of this monster’s victims?

After allegedly killing four of his classmates and wounding seven others, Crumbley has lost the right to be educated around other kids.

The Independent notes that “inmates at the juvenile facility receive an on-campus education in core subjects in collaboration with the Waterford School District.”

Another reason why McKelvy made this request is because Crumbley “can hear other adults, which violates the statute for minors being held in adult facilities,” CNN reported.

Crumbley’s attorney, Paulette Loftin, agrees with McKelvy. She told the judge that the 15-year-old suspected murderer was “not a menace to other juveniles.”

“This one, basically, incident is all we’re looking at today,” she said, according to CNN.

Yes, you read that correctly. Kind of like how “that one incident” was “basically” John Wilkes Booth’s only crime.

This request is insane because it would put Crumbley back in an environment where he would have the capacity to attack other minors.

Assistant Prosecutor Marc Keast, appalled by these concerns, spoke up: “This was a mass murder at a school. This was planned. This was premeditated. He targeted juveniles.”

Keast told the judge he would contact the jail to make sure Crumbley “is not in sight or sound of adults.”

Mercifully, Judge Carniak denied McKelvy’s request.

Charges against Crumbley include: one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

His victims include Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14; and Justin Shilling, 17.

Crumbley has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

CNN reports that his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, each face four counts of involuntary manslaughter and have pleaded not guilty.

