Update to Tragic Story: 8-Month-Old Dies After Woman Allegedly Strangles Her Children in Murder-Suicide Attempt

A mother of three is facing multiple charges of homicide after allegedly killing her children and then attempting to kill herself as well.

Lindsay Clancy, 32, is believed to have strangled her three children and then attempted suicide by jumping from a window of their Duxbury, Massachusetts, home on Tuesday, Fox News reported.

The incident is still under investigation, but reports suggest that Clancy was suffering from postpartum depression — a mood disorder associated with childbirth.

A friend of Clancy told radio host John DePetro that Clancy had been attending “a very intensive five day a week program for PPD, trying to get help,” and that her husband Patrick was working from home in order to “be able to try and support her daily.”

I was told Lindsay Clancy was in a very intensive five day a week program for PPD, trying to get help. Curious to hear a statement from the individuals treating her and what was missed. Sounds like she was in a desperate situation. https://t.co/o39RhvlGqL — John DePetro Show (@JohnDePetroshow) January 26, 2023

On the day of the incident, Patrick had left the house for less than half an hour to get some food.

According to Fox, police were called to the Clancy home at 6:11 p.m. by Patrick, who had returned home and found his family “unconscious with obvious signs of trauma.”

Two of the children, 5-year-old Cora and 3-year-old Dawson, were pronounced dead at a hospital.

The youngest child, an 8-month-old baby boy named Callan, was initially hospitalized in critical condition. However, he died from his injuries on Friday, MassLive reported.

Heartbreaking update. Authorities tell us Lindsay Clancy’s youngest child died this afternoon. Callan Clancy turned 8 months old on Thursday. Police believe his mother strangled him and two of his siblings in their Duxbury home. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/sFVOEdUQcS — Abbey Niezgoda NBC10 Boston (@AbbeyNBCBoston) January 27, 2023

Lindsay was also hospitalized and is recovering.

Clancy will be charged with three counts of strangulation, two counts of homicide and three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, according to MassLive. The charges were announced before the youngest child’s death.

Once Clancy recovers, she will be “arraigned as soon as possible,” Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said, according to Fox.

“This is an unimaginable, senseless tragedy, and it is an ongoing investigation.”

A memorial outside the home where a five and three-year-old were killed and a seven-month-old was critically injured continues to grow. The @PlymouthCtyDAO says they plan on charging their mother, Lindsay Clancy, with the murder of her children. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/BfNVOdGlfR — Danae Bucci (@DanaeBucci) January 25, 2023

A GoFundMe has been created by the extended Clancy family in support of Patrick. As of Saturday, $560,000 had been raised.

“This GoFundMe is intended to help Pat pay for medical bills, funeral services, and legal help. This assistance is especially needed because Pat will be unable to work for the foreseeable future as he weathers this painful, life-altering tragedy,” the fundraiser said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.