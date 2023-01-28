Parler Share
News

Update to Tragic Story: 8-Month-Old Dies After Woman Allegedly Strangles Her Children in Murder-Suicide Attempt

 By Carson Choate  January 28, 2023 at 11:10am
Parler Share

A mother of three is facing multiple charges of homicide after allegedly killing her children and then attempting to kill herself as well.

Lindsay Clancy, 32, is believed to have strangled her three children and then attempted suicide by jumping from a window of their Duxbury, Massachusetts, home on Tuesday, Fox News reported.

The incident is still under investigation, but reports suggest that Clancy was suffering from postpartum depression — a mood disorder associated with childbirth.

A friend of Clancy told radio host John DePetro that Clancy had been attending “a very intensive five day a week program for PPD, trying to get help,” and that her husband Patrick was working from home in order to “be able to try and support her daily.”

Trending:
Watch: Farmers May Have Figured Out Exactly What's Causing the Egg Shortage - Was This Intentional?

On the day of the incident, Patrick had left the house for less than half an hour to get some food.

According to Fox, police were called to the Clancy home at 6:11 p.m. by Patrick, who had returned home and found his family “unconscious with obvious signs of trauma.”

Two of the children, 5-year-old Cora and 3-year-old Dawson, were pronounced dead at a hospital.

The youngest child, an 8-month-old baby boy named Callan, was initially hospitalized in critical condition. However, he died from his injuries on Friday, MassLive reported.

Lindsay was also hospitalized and is recovering.

Clancy will be charged with three counts of strangulation, two counts of homicide and three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, according to MassLive. The charges were announced before the youngest child’s death.

Related:
'A Thing of Madness': Deadly Church Attack Being Investigated as Possible Act of Terrorism

Once Clancy recovers, she will be “arraigned as soon as possible,” Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said, according to Fox.

“This is an unimaginable, senseless tragedy, and it is an ongoing investigation.”

A GoFundMe has been created by the extended Clancy family in support of Patrick. As of Saturday, $560,000 had been raised.

“This GoFundMe is intended to help Pat pay for medical bills, funeral services, and legal help. This assistance is especially needed because Pat will be unable to work for the foreseeable future as he weathers this painful, life-altering tragedy,” the fundraiser said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Carson Choate
Carson Choate is a freelance writer who got into politics in late 2019 when the House voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump. Before joining The Western Journal, he worked as an editor for a small news site.




Update to Tragic Story: 8-Month-Old Dies After Woman Allegedly Strangles Her Children in Murder-Suicide Attempt
Woman, 97, Left Trail of Blood, Banged on Door of Assisted-Living Center Before Freezing to Death: Lawsuit
6 Dead, Including 3 Children, After Kite Strings Slit Their Throats at Festival
Moderna Begins Administering New MRNA Shot That Is Injected Directly Into the Heart
Man Learns He Has $52K Fine After Checking Out Book to Fight Traffic Ticket
See more...

Conversation