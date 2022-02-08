Share
News

Update: US Navy Investigating Leak After Top-Secret Footage of F-35 Crash Hits the Internet - Video

 By Jack Davis  February 8, 2022 at 9:17am
Share

Leaked video has emerged that shows the final frenzied moments in which an F-35C fighter crashed into the deck of the USS Carl Vinson last month before sliding off the landing deck of the aircraft carrier in what appears to be a ball of flame.

The leaked footage appears to have been shot using a cell phone that in turn was filming a computer monitor displaying surveillance footage of the accident,  according to the Daily Mail.

The Navy confirmed that the video is authentic, according to CNN.

Trending:
Days After Crime Victim Has Meeting with Mayor Lightfoot, He Gets a Nasty Surprise with 'Random' City Inspection

“We are aware that there has been an unauthorized release of video footage from flight deck cameras onboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) of the F-35C Lightning II crash that occurred Jan. 24, in the South China Sea. There is an ongoing investigation into both the crash and the unauthorized release of the shipboard video footage,” Cmdr. Zach Harrell, spokesman for Commander, Naval Air Forces, said.

The crash left the pilot, who ejected from the plane, injured, along with six sailors on the aircraft carrier.

The clip shows the plane approaching the deck, then hitting with a crash after what appears to be voice calling out for the pilot to pull out of the landing attempt.

After the plane passes the field of view from one camera, a second shows it bursting into flames as it hits the deck and eventually slides into the South China Sea.

Will China get to this wreck before America?

Last month, unofficial video was released showing the plane flying over the aircraft carrier and an image was released of the F-35C sitting in the sea.

Related:
Controversy Erupts After Disqualifications Hand China Two Speedskating Gold Medals

Peter Layton, a former Royal Australian Air Force officer now at the Griffith Asia Institute, told CNN that the plane appeared to have control problems as it approached the deck.

“That’s really, really scary,” said

“As the aircraft is coming down the flaps are working overtime backwards and forwards. It looks like the pilot has lost control and is suffering oscillations,” he said.

The Navy is expected to seek to recover the plane to prevent China from salvaging it.

In its reporting on the incident, the Daily Mail framed the accident as “a race to beat China” to recover the $100 million fighter, which has advanced technology.

“The service is almost certain to try to retrieve as much of the jet as possible to prevent sensitive components, and the information about aircraft’s advanced capabilities that might be gleaned from them, from falling into the hands of America’s competitors, such as Russia or China,” Joseph Trevithick wrote on The Drive.

“The depth of the water at the site of this U.S. Navy accident, as well as weather and other environmental factors, will all be among the various elements the service can be expected to take into account when determining whether such a recovery operation is practical. If the aircraft sunk, just determining its final resting place could be a complicated affair,” Trevithick wrote.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Top Biden Official Who Was Involved in COVID Response Resigns in Disgrace: 'I Am Devastated'
Outraged Parents Pulling Their Kids from School as 'Crazy' Policy Leads to Escalating Violence
Update: US Navy Investigating Leak After Top-Secret Footage of F-35 Crash Hits the Internet - Video
Biden Accused of Violating Campaign Promise as Report of Top White House Official's Rampant Bullying Surfaces
NIH Allegedly Spent $2.5 Million Pumping Beagles Full of a Deadly Drug, Congress Investigating
See more...

Conversation