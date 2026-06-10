UPDATE: Victim in Would-Be Beheading Is 'Vulnerable' Person with Disabilities, According to Neighbors

Life was hard enough for Belfast resident Stephen Ogilvie, who a new report says was suffering from mental illness while trying to get through daily life.

Then came Monday night, when he became the victim of a knife attack by a man identified as Hadi Alodid, a Sudanese national living in Belfast courtesy of the British asylum system.

Ogilvie, who 25 years ago was a crime victim, is disabled and has schizophrenia, according to The Telegraph.

On Monday, Ogilvie left his flat and approached Alodid after seeing Alodid walking back and forth over what the Telegraph called “a considerable time.”

“What are you doing?” Ogilvie asked.

Then came an attack that led to worldwide revulsion after a graphic social media video showed an attacker apparently sawing on the neck of his victim with a knife.

WARNING: The following video contains footage of graphic violence, which some may find disturbing.

🚨HORRIFIC ATTEMPTED BEHEADING ON THE STREETS OF BELFAST 😱 Graphic Warning ⚠️ Just after 10:30pm last night on Kinnaird Avenue, North Belfast, a man was slashed and stabbed in a frenzied attack, with the suspect on top of him on the ground repeatedly hacking at his head and… — J Stewart (@triffic_stuff_) June 9, 2026

Ogilvie was reported by the Telegraph to be in a coma.

The victim lost his left eye and is in critical condition after suffering stab wounds to his face, neck, and back.

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“He’s a vulnerable person, apparently. He lives in the same flats as the man who attacked him,” a neighbor told the Daily Mail.

“There’s a lot of information swirling around as to what happened. Nobody knows for sure why Stephen was attacked,” the neighbor said.

This broke me when i read this… New information have come to light about the past of the Belfast victim The Belfast stabbing victim was drugged and torched by gang leader at livingston flat in horrific attack Stephen Ogilvie who has learning difficulties was attacked in… pic.twitter.com/NXExdnmUp3 — Grifty (@TheGriftReport) June 10, 2026

Alodid entered Northern Ireland from Ireland in February 2023 after arriving in Dublin from Paris.

Alodid claimed asylum once he reached Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom. In September 2023 has was given permission to live in Britain until 2028.

A neighbor said Ogilvie is “deaf in one ear” and “had a few issues.”

“He lived by himself, but he’d always have people around to stay,” the neighbor said, according to LBC.

The incident triggered an outbreak of violent protests of the U.K.’s lax immigration system. The protests continued Wednesday, despite the tut-tutting of multiple officials in England and Northern Ireland, who condemned “racism,” according to the Belfast Telegraph.

I’m reminded of what Elon Musk said a couple of years ago at the Unite the Kingdom event in London. “You either fight back, or you die.” My GOD aren’t we learning how RIGHT he truly was as well. pic.twitter.com/zHgpvpPCtb — Benonwine (@benonwine) June 9, 2026

A report in the Daily Record noted that this was the second horrific attack suffered by Ogilvie.

In 2001, Ogilvie had left Belfast to live in Scotland, only to be attacked and set on fire by several men who were later jailed for the crime.

At that time, Ogilvie told a court, “I am terrified and my nerves are shattered.”

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