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People stand next to burnt-out cars and homes Wednesday after demonstrations turned violent the night before in eastern Belfast, Northern Ireland.
People stand next to burnt-out cars and homes Wednesday after demonstrations turned violent the night before in eastern Belfast, Northern Ireland. A Sudanese man was due to appear in court over a brutal knife attack captured on video that triggered a night of violence by anti-immigration protesters. (Paul Faith - AFP / Getty Images)

UPDATE: Victim in Would-Be Beheading Is 'Vulnerable' Person with Disabilities, According to Neighbors

 By Jack Davis  June 10, 2026 at 3:58pm
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Life was hard enough for Belfast resident Stephen Ogilvie, who a new report says was suffering from mental illness while trying to get through daily life.

Then came Monday night, when he became the victim of a knife attack by a man identified as Hadi Alodid, a Sudanese national living in Belfast courtesy of the British asylum system.

Ogilvie, who 25 years ago was a crime victim, is disabled and has schizophrenia, according to The Telegraph.

On Monday, Ogilvie left his flat and approached Alodid after seeing Alodid walking back and forth over what the Telegraph called “a considerable time.”

“What are you doing?” Ogilvie asked.

Then came an attack that led to worldwide revulsion after a graphic social media video showed an attacker apparently sawing on the neck of his victim with a knife.

WARNING: The following video contains footage of graphic violence, which some may find disturbing.

Ogilvie was reported by the Telegraph to be in a coma.

The victim lost his left eye and is in critical condition after suffering stab wounds to his face, neck, and back.

If you were a U.K. citizen, would you want the nation to begin deporting all non-citizen foreign nationals?

“He’s a vulnerable person, apparently. He lives in the same flats as the man who attacked him,” a neighbor told the Daily Mail.

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“There’s a lot of information swirling around as to what happened. Nobody knows for sure why Stephen was attacked,” the neighbor said.

Alodid entered Northern Ireland from Ireland in February 2023 after arriving in Dublin from Paris.

Alodid claimed asylum once he reached Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom. In September 2023 has was given permission to live in Britain until 2028.

A neighbor said Ogilvie  is “deaf in one ear” and “had a few issues.”

“He lived by himself, but he’d always have people around to stay,” the neighbor said, according to LBC.

The incident triggered an outbreak of violent protests of the U.K.’s lax immigration system. The protests continued Wednesday, despite the tut-tutting of multiple officials in England and Northern Ireland, who condemned “racism,” according to the Belfast Telegraph.

A report in the Daily Record noted that this was the second horrific attack suffered by Ogilvie.

In 2001, Ogilvie had left Belfast to live in Scotland, only to be attacked and set on fire by several men who were later jailed for the crime.

At that time, Ogilvie told a court, “I am terrified and my nerves are shattered.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
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Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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