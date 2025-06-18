Updated Report: Wray's FBI Ordered Other Intel Agencies to Destroy Report on Plot to Steal 2020 Election

FBI Director Kash Patel turned over agency documents on Monday to Congress about an alleged Chinese plot to use fake drivers licenses for securing fraudulent mail-in ballots during the 2020 election.

Perhaps even more shockingly, or maybe not so shockingly, that same report had been submitted to American intelligence agencies back in August 2020, before it was “suddenly recalled with little explanation,” according to a report from Just The News.

Patel informed the public on Monday about the alleged plot and announced that he turned over the documents to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa.

“The FBI has located documents which detail alarming allegations related to the 2020 U.S. election, including allegations of interference by the CCP,” Patel wrote on the social media platform X.

The FBI has located documents which detail alarming allegations related to the 2020 U.S. election, including allegations of interference by the CCP. I have immediately declassified the material and turned the documents over to the Chairman Grassley for further review. pic.twitter.com/sBVNUgN2BJ — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) June 17, 2025



Patel also told Just The News that the documents involved “allegations of plans from the CCP to manufacture fake driver’s licenses and ship them into the United States for the purpose of facilitating fraudulent mail-in ballots.”

Those allegations were “abruptly recalled and never disclosed to the public,” according to Patel.

Indeed, the only explanation given for the bizarre withdrawal of the shocking claims was the need to “re-interview” the source, per Just The News.

Those facts alone constituted a political bombshell.

Just 24 hours later, however, another bombshell dropped from the same Patel-piloted plane. He revealed that the recall notice also ordered the following: “Recipients should destroy all copies of the original report and remove the original report from all computer holdings.”

The only thing missing was a little gif of “The X-Files'” Cancer Man plucking a Morley cigarette out and mouthing “burn it” to his government goons.

The decision from the FBI, which was run by Christopher Wray (decent, if boring, stand in for the Cancer Man) at the time, prevented the FBI and other agencies from investigating the claims.

The failure to investigate also came as U.S. Customs and Border Protection captured a shocking 19,888 of the drivers licenses, most of which were from Hong Kong and China.

Those documents were on their way to swing states in the Midwest, just a few months before now-former President Joe Biden and current President Donald Trump would face off in the 2020 general election.

Over the following months and years thousands more would show up in other U.S. airports (and even O’Hare again), mostly arriving from China or Hong Kong.

Just The News observed that “the FBI bulletin provided significantly detailed information for agencies to investigate as leads to make sure the U.S. election wasn’t being hijacked by a foreign power seeking to exploit a sudden explosion in mail-in voting.”

There are only a few ways to read this situation.

At best, the FBI botched the release of a potentially critical finding of foreign interference, then failed to give the public clear answers on the matter.

At worst, Chinese communists sincerely tried to tip the scales of our elections, and the Wray FBI actively covered for them.

Whether it was incompetence or malevolence, the American people need answers on this, and hopefully under Patel, they will finally get those answers.

