The Upper Cut: Dear Democrats, Please, Please, Please Elect Nancy Pelosi as House Speaker

For the most part, the midterms are over, and there was some bad news and some good news for conservatives and Republicans. Unfortunately, though the GOP managed to expand its majority in the Senate and limit its House losses, the fact is that Democrats won control of the House, making Nancy Pelosi the likely House speaker for the next two years.

No, I’m not a supporter of the California Democrat, much less a fan. But watching Pelosi try to maneuver through two years of Donald J. Trump’s presidency promises to be all but impossible to resist — sort of like watching the crashes during a NASCAR race.

Sure, it’s possible that Pelosi will find some way to rein in her colleagues on the extreme left, not to mention her proclivity for dining on her own four-inch heels. But that’s not how I’d bet.

House Democrats have been railing against the Republican majority, which has controlled the White House and both chambers of Congress since January 2017. Now that won’t be enough — they own half of Congress now, and they’ll have to prove they can govern.

They won’t. And Pelosi will be the face of that failure. She’ll be in the unenviable position of having to put lipstick on a whole sounder of swine. That’s one reason why Trump endorsed her for the speakership Wednesday morning.

Good luck with that, Madam Speaker. I don’t envy you the responsibility. But it should be fun to watch.

This is the woman who on national television once proclaimed the terrorists of Hamas to be a humanitarian group. (And that was back when CNN still had viewers, so dozens, perhaps even hundreds, of people actually saw her do it.)

The same woman thinks — or at least publicly claims to think — that the money put back into the pockets of everyday Americans by Republican tax cuts amounts to mere “crumbs.”

“I just hope they don’t change her,” Trump said earlier this year. No kidding.

Sure, I’d rather have Kevin McCarthy or Jim Jordan as speaker. But trust me, in the two years leading up to the 2020 elections, having Pelosi in that position is going to do a lot to help the GOP.

And let’s keep in mind that the midterms results — whether you’re happy with them or not — are neither the end of an era nor the dawn of a new age. They’re the result of a number of Americans — not all of us — getting out to do our civic duty.

Sure, they matter … but only so much.

Last week I wrote that everyone needs to get out and vote. I meant it, and I’m still glad I wrote it. Nothing I’m writing here should be interpreted as backtracking or an attempt to “walk back” my arguments in that column. I do, however, want to be sure that we all put the midterm results in some perspective.

As many of you undoubtedly were, I was disappointed in Tuesday’s results. Yes, we won some important battles. (Personally, the fight I was most closely watching came out in my favor — New England beat Green Bay, 31-17.)

But while the nations rage, God is still on his throne. He’s not wondering how to cope with Pelosi as speaker; He put her there.

For two years, anyway.

