Share
Lifestyle
News

Uproar Erupts After Queen's Guard Marches Right Over Child in London

 By Jack Davis  January 2, 2022 at 8:04am
Share

One child in London last week got to star in a viral video.

All it took was getting flattened by a member of the Queen’s Guards at the Tower of London.

The TikTok video shows the ceremonial ritual of the guards, with their distinctive red uniforms replaced by long gray coats for the winter, stomping along as tourists gather to watch.

As the two hand-swinging guards came into view, the guards in their bearskin hats marched in perfect tandem until one suddenly collides with a child.

A Guardsman can be heard calling out a warning as the collision takes place.

Trending:
Anderson Cooper Forced to Jump in as 'Overserved' CNN Host Goes on Rampage Against Dem Politician

For a moment, the child became entangled in the legs of the soldier, but not for long.

Without a backward glance, the Guardsmen moved on, keeping in step as an adult checked on the welfare of the child,

A spokesman for Britain’s Ministry of Defense explained the guard’s side of the incident, according to the Daily Mail.

“We are aware of an incident at the Tower of London earlier today during a routine patrol,” the spokesman said Wednesday, according to the newspaper.

Do you think the Guardsman was at fault here?

“The Guardsmen on duty warned members of the public that a patrol was approaching but the child unfortunately ran out in front of the soldier unexpectedly. The soldier tried to step over the child and continued on his duty,” the spokesman said.

Although it’s not shown in the video posted to TikTok, the spokesman said a check was made to be sure the child was not hurt.

“Following the incident, the soldier checked on the child and was reassured that all was well,” the spokesman said.

Related:
Fisherman's Boat Dies and Drifts Toward Rocks on Christmas Day, But Brother Shows Up to Rescue Him

The video was fodder for debate on Twitter.

The user on TikTok who shared the video wrote, “My sister went to England, first day in.”

One poster who viewed the video added a criticism of the Guardsman: “Just no need for this.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




White House Announces Biden's Plan to Milk Jan. 6 Anniversary for All It's Worth
Brother of Man Killed in Colorado Crash Slams Governor as 'Despicable Human Being' for Commuting Trucker's Sentence
Mom Arrested After Horrific Death of Young Child, Slapped with Three Separate Murder Charges After the Sick Story Emerges
Child Star from 'It's a Wonderful Life' Dies 75 Years After Christmas Classic's First Release
Report: Huge Discovery Made in Texas Ahead of 2022 Elections
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!