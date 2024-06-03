A new upscale restaurant in the St. Louis area is suffering a bit of a backlash after setting age limits for diners, but the establishment’s owners are not backing down.

When Marvin Pate and his wife opened their West African and Caribbean restaurant last month, they decided they wanted a particular clientele — and that necessarily excluded some younger customers.

The 36-year-old Pate told KSDK-TV that he wants to foster a specific air at his Bliss Restaurant in Florissant.

“I think Bliss is a home away from home. You can come here and actually feel like you’re at a resort. People will feel like they’re on a vacation,” he explained.

The place also has an international flavor as all its chefs and top kitchen staff are from Jamaica.

“We offer delicious oxtails, fresh snapper, jerk lamb chops, wonderful cabbage, fresh snapper and more — all of it is delicious and Jamaican-style,” chef Alex Dixon said.

But one hitch has come up, at least for some folks: Women who want to dine at Bliss must be 30, and men must be 35.

The restaurant requires those who appear younger to show ID at the door to enter.

Is this policy a good one? Will unruly diners be eliminated by keeping out those age groups?

Would you eat at a restaurant with a similar age restriction? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 68% (1949 Votes) No: 32% (912 Votes)

Many say young people today lack a sense of decorum and don’t know how to behave. These age limits will certainly put a dent in that at Bliss.

Some on social media were aghast over Pate’s policy.

Wow that sounds like age discrimination — M. Arnoult-Jackson (@arnoultjackson) June 1, 2024

But assistant manager Erica Rhode explained to KSDK, “It’s just something for the older people to come do and have a happy hour, come get some good food and not have to worry about some of the young folks that bring some of that drama.”

“Those younger ones, you can come patronize the business once you turn 30 or 35, because we’re gonna be here for a while,” she said.







Despite the pushback, Pate said he sees no reason to change his mind.

“Of course, we have been getting a little backlash, but that’s OK because we’re sticking to our code,” he said.

Their restaurant, their choice. — El Conquistador (@ElConqu17574749) May 30, 2024

While some on social media may be disgruntled over it all, some of Pate’s customers said they appreciate the policy.

“He has a policy that suits the clientele that he’s trying to draw in. I think he’s on the right track,” Fernando Smith told KSDK.

Pate said his patrons have had a mostly positive reaction to the restaurant policy. So, at least for now, there is no backing down.

But will it make a difference in the atmosphere at Bliss? Time will tell.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.