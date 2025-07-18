Share
News
Curtis Sliwa attends the 2025 New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 17, 2025, in New York City.
Curtis Sliwa attends the 2025 New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 17, 2025, in New York City.

Upset Alert: Mamdani Plummets in New Poll as Republican Long Shot Surges

 By Randy DeSoto  July 18, 2025 at 5:00am
A new poll suggested that democratic socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s sheen may already be wearing off among voters.

Mamdani’s support appears to have dropped 14 percentage points from less than a week ago, based on a previous poll, while Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa’s surged 12 percent.

Mamdani shocked the political world by winning the Democratic primary, defeating former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

He now faces Sliwa and Cuomo, as well as current New York City Mayor Eric Adams, in the general election. Cuomo and Adams are both running as independents, assuming they each decide to stay in the race.

A poll conducted by HarrisX from July 7 to July 8 found Mamdani, Cuomo, and Sliwa in a statistical tie.

In a four-way race, Mamdani garners 26 percent support, while Cuomo is at 23 percent, Sliwa is at 22 percent, and Adams is at 13 percent, while 15 percent of voters are undecided. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.

The race is also statistically tied if Adams drops out. In that case, Cuomo has 31 percent backing, Mamdani has 29 percent, and Sliwa has 28 percent.

Could a Republican actually be elected mayor of New York City in November?

HarrisX’s sample size for its poll was 585 New York City registered voters.

The state of play has changed considerably, based on the results of a survey conducted by Data for Progress from July 1 to 6. The sample set included 756 likely voters, so that may account for some of the difference.

In that poll, Mamdani had 40 percent support, followed by Cuomo at 24 percent, Adams at 15 percent, and Sliwa at 14 percent.

Mamdani’s calls for the “abolition of private property” and to “globalize the intifada” may be getting wider circulation among New York City voters.

President Donald Trump weighed in on the Big Apple’s mayoral race on Tuesday, saying he believes Cuomo “has a shot.”

“You know he’s running against a communist?” the president added. “I would think that he would have a good shot at winning.”

Sliwa — who founded the Guardian Angels crime prevention organization in the 1970s — touted his candidacy on Fox News Thursday.

“I’m the mainstream candidate. I’m a proud Republican,” he said. “We’ll fight the socialists, we’ll fight the Democrats.”

With respect to Mamdani, Sliwa said that “the only way to take him down is to go to the people in the streets, the people who pay the taxes, the people who work, the blue collar working class,” Sliwa added. “Hit him where he is vulnerable, and we will win.”

Conversation