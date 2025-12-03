Upset Foiled: 2 Days After Trump Warned Tennessee Dem House Candidate 'Hates Christianity,' She Lost Her Election

President Donald Trump contended on Sunday that Aftyn Behn, the Democratic candidate in the special election for Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District, is a radical progressive who “hates Christianity.”

Trump posted on Truth Social that Behn, a member of the Tennessee State House who is running a surprisingly close race against Republican candidate Matt Van Epps, does not represent the values of the the usually conservative area.

Despite Behn making up massive ground in a district Trump won by 22 points last year, the Democrat still lost to Epps on Tuesday night.

Trump’s plea to voters to vote for Epps may very well have played a part in fending off a potential upset.

“I am asking all America First Patriots in Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District, who haven’t voted yet, to please GET OUT AND VOTE on Election Day, Tuesday, December 2nd, for a phenomenal Candidate, Matt Van Epps,” Trump said.

“Matt is fighting against a woman who hates Christianity, will take away your guns, wants Open Borders, Transgender for everybody, men in women’s sports, and openly disdains Country music,” he added, spotlighting Behn’s controversial policies.

“She said all of these things precisely, and without question — IT’S ON TAPE! Do not take this Race for granted,” he continued.

“The Radical Left Democrats are spending a fortune to beat one of the best Candidates we’ve ever had, Matt Van Epps! You can win this Election for Matt. GET OUT AND VOTE FOR MATT VAN EPPS, who has my Complete and Total Endorsement — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

The Christian Post noted that Trump likely said Behn “hates Christianity” because of a past clip in which she expressed her discomfort about prayer and the political power that Christians wield in Tennessee.

“As someone who is more secular, I have a hard time when religion is at the core of everything we do in the legislature,” she said last year on the “Red State Blue Mom” podcast.

🚨UNCOVERED AUDIO🚨 Tennessee Democrat Aftyn Behn – who once brought a transgender pastor to the Tennessee Legislature – said it made her “uncomfortable” to see her colleagues pray. BEHN: “There are also prayer groups in the legislature… it is uncomfortable.” pic.twitter.com/7op3OOUEYf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 26, 2025

“And so, for example, on the House floor, we say a prayer every session,” she observed.

“Some committees open up with prayer. We also stand for the pledge,” Behn continued. “There are also prayer groups in the legislature that meet routinely. There are Christian pastors that have a lot of say and proximity to power in the legislature and dictate a lot of what the power players do, and it is uncomfortable.”

Many pundits and commentators have referenced the unexpectedly close race for Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District, which Trump decisively won in 2024, as evidence of a possible Democratic resurgence next year in the midterm elections.

Crazy Democrat chick Aftyn Behn said we should defund police. Asked today if more police in Nashville would be a good thing, she refused to answer. She’s batshit insane. Vote @MattForTN tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/IwM20GrkJL — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 2, 2025

Several other past statements from Behn in which she endorsed progressive policies circulated on social media in the days leading up to the election.

The Christian Post contacted Behn’s campaign about Trump’s remarks but did not receive a response.

