Upstart Social Media Platform Announces 'Special Arrangement' with Melania Trump

Former first lady Melania Trump will make Parler her “social media home,” the company announced Wednesday.

Parler said that as part of its “special arrangement” with her, she will share “exclusive communications” on the social media platform.

Melania Trump said in a company news release that Parler “empowers its users to foster productive discourse.”

“I am excited and inspired by free speech platforms that give direct communication to people worldwide,” she said.

“Parler has been on the forefront of utilizing Web3 technology and empowers its users to foster productive discourse.”

“In the time that Parler and Mrs. Trump have been working together, we have found a new level of productivity and engagement with both her, her team, and her brand,” Parler CEO George Farmer said in the release.

“Parler is excited to take this step forward with her and continues to build out its product offering to support her professional evolution as one of the world’s leading icons.”

Parler currently partners with the former first lady to operate her website, MelaniaTrump.com. The site sells digital assets, known as non-fungible tokens, with a portion of the proceeds used to support children in the foster care system.

Parler was launched in 2018 as an alternative social media site and now has more than 16 million users.

The site had gone dark early last year over concerns for content some said was related to the Capitol incursion.

Former President Donald Trump is in the process of launching TruthSocial, a social media site that will be operated by the Trump Media & Technology Group.

The former president has been banned from Twitter and is suspended from Facebook until at least Jan. 7, 2023, although the former first lady still maintains accounts on both platforms.

Donald Trump said in a Feb. 4 statement that TruthSocial will launch soon. Business Insider reported three days earlier that the launch is expected to occur on Feb. 21.

“TruthSocial is announcing today that we are welcoming the Freedom Convoy with open arms to communicate freely on TruthSocial when we launch – coming very soon! TruthSocial will fight back against Big Tech so we can protect our rights to free expression,” Trump said in the statement.

“Also, on top of everything, it is big news that Facebook daily users went down for the first time ever, people are tired of biased social media like Twitter and Facebook, and it’s showing in their numbers!”

