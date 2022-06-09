Share
Commentary

Urgent: Moments After Cops Foil Plan to Kill Kavanaugh, People Begin Re-Posting Schumer's 'You Will Pay' Threat

 By Michael Austin  June 9, 2022 at 10:24am
Democrats who want to claim that Donald Trump incited the 2021 Capitol incursion must also admit Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer incited the alleged assassination attempt of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

They’d have a much better reason to.

On Wednesday, following months of heated, hyperbolic left-wing rhetoric, an armed California man was arrested in Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s neighborhood in Maryland. allegedly with a plan to kill him.

Since then, many social media users have posted an infamous video from March 2020 in which Schumer threatened Kavanaugh and Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, saying, “you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price.”

“You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions,” Schumer said.

What makes Schumer’s comments especially shocking is the hypocrisy surrounding them.

As mentioned above, Democrats claim that Trump incited the Jan. 6, 2021, incursion with almost no evidence.

In fact, the entire purpose of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s committee to investigate the incursion is aimed at blaming the violence in the Capitol that day on Trump.

It wasn’t just the Democratic leaders, however.

In the aftermath of the incursion, media outlets, celebrities, political activists and even some RINOs on the right claimed Trump represents a continuing threat of violence.

Did Schumer incite violence?

Twitter even banned the then-president from its platform, claiming that he had incited violence with two specific tweets.

You can look up exactly what Trump said in those tweets — that his voters “will not be disrespected or treated unfairly” and that he would not “be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

Not exactly dangerous statements, to say the least, and yet Twitter, Democrats and many others claimed such language was dangerous.

Obviously, this wasn’t an incitement to violence. What Chuck Schumer said about Brett Kavanaugh, however? Yeah, that could certainly be taken as incitement.

And, when it comes to the undermining of American democracy, the riot that took place inside the Capitol is nothing compared to the potential political assassination of a sitting Supreme Court justice.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

