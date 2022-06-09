Urgent: Moments After Cops Foil Plan to Kill Kavanaugh, People Begin Re-Posting Schumer's 'You Will Pay' Threat

Democrats who want to claim that Donald Trump incited the 2021 Capitol incursion must also admit Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer incited the alleged assassination attempt of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

They’d have a much better reason to.

On Wednesday, following months of heated, hyperbolic left-wing rhetoric, an armed California man was arrested in Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s neighborhood in Maryland. allegedly with a plan to kill him.

Since then, many social media users have posted an infamous video from March 2020 in which Schumer threatened Kavanaugh and Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, saying, “you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price.”

“You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions,” Schumer said.

“You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price! You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions!” Back to you now, @SenSchumer https://t.co/YvcBYWsXYs — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) June 8, 2022

Here’s Chuck Schumer encouraging an insurrection against the Supreme Court. Republicans may need to start a June 8th committee to investigate when they take back the House and Senate this fall. pic.twitter.com/CC6jzQVrCC — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 8, 2022

I’m afraid for our Supreme Court Justices Gorsuch & Kavanaugh Chuck Schumer threatened them.

Someone tried to kill Brett Kavanaugh today. He said they “Will Pay the Price”

I think the FBI should pay him a visit

HE MUST GO Please RT or USE this hashtag 👉 #ResignChuckSchumer pic.twitter.com/JptR5SdGV5 — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) June 9, 2022

Chuck Schumer called for this violence. The armed lunatic who showed up at Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home was simply following orders. Justice cannot be served under the threat of mob violence. https://t.co/cZ3OE4QbFh pic.twitter.com/FDLbzdXdBW — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) June 8, 2022

What makes Schumer’s comments especially shocking is the hypocrisy surrounding them.

As mentioned above, Democrats claim that Trump incited the Jan. 6, 2021, incursion with almost no evidence.

In fact, the entire purpose of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s committee to investigate the incursion is aimed at blaming the violence in the Capitol that day on Trump.

It wasn’t just the Democratic leaders, however.

In the aftermath of the incursion, media outlets, celebrities, political activists and even some RINOs on the right claimed Trump represents a continuing threat of violence.

Twitter even banned the then-president from its platform, claiming that he had incited violence with two specific tweets.

You can look up exactly what Trump said in those tweets — that his voters “will not be disrespected or treated unfairly” and that he would not “be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

Not exactly dangerous statements, to say the least, and yet Twitter, Democrats and many others claimed such language was dangerous.

Obviously, this wasn’t an incitement to violence. What Chuck Schumer said about Brett Kavanaugh, however? Yeah, that could certainly be taken as incitement.

And, when it comes to the undermining of American democracy, the riot that took place inside the Capitol is nothing compared to the potential political assassination of a sitting Supreme Court justice.

