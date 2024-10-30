Share
Urgent Report: Single Voter ID Linked to Dozens of 'Votes' in Critical Trump State

 By Randy DeSoto  October 30, 2024 at 12:38pm
A Michigan attorney posted a list of what he described as votes already cast, which appeared to show the same voter identification number used for dozens of ballots in Detroit.

Matthew DePerno, the 2022 GOP nominee for Michigan’s attorney general, posted on X on Wednesday, “After reviewing the Qualified Voter File (QVF) of votes actually cast as of yesterday, Oct 29, 2024, the database identifies 114,545 Michigan voters who have cast 279,113 ballots from multiple addresses across the state. This results in 164,568 excess ballots as of 10/29/2024. Below is one Voter ID.”

Republican National Committee political director James Blair responded to DePerno’s post, writing, “We’re reviewing his observations and will take any action necessary after thorough review.”

The conservative polling firm Rasmussen Reports noted, “One voter ID with 29 separate ‘votes’ already,” which were all apparently cast on Oct. 25.

Detroit Free Press reported that DePerno rose to prominence through a lawsuit he filed in 2020 alleging that Dominion Voting Systems machines used in Antrim County, Michigan, were manipulated to help Democrat Joe Biden and hurt then-GOP President Donald Trump.

Can Democratic officials be trusted to handle votes in the upcoming election?

On election night 2020, the machine-tabulated results showed that Biden had won the reliably red county by about 3,200 votes, but a subsequent hand count in December found Trump had won it by nearly 3,800.

County officials blamed the problem on a “human error” in data entry.

In December 2022, the Michigan Supreme Court upheld lower court rulings dismissing DePerno’s suit, Michigan Live reported.

Earlier this week, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson confirmed Michigan polling locations have been experiencing problems with some types of Dominion voting machines.

Voters who use a Dominion ICX Voter Assist Terminal will experience an issue if they want to vote for candidates of both parties, Benson said, according to WLNS-TV.

“Yeah, this is a nationwide issue with Dominion voter access terminals in, in the counties that use them in the voter access terminals,” she explained.

“Of course, not all the machines, just the ones that are accessible, have an issue. With the straight-party voting and a programming issue, that’s again affected the machines nationwide,” Benson added.

The secretary said that her office, which oversees elections in Michigan, is “working with our clerks to ensure voters are aware of this programming issue that will require them to ensure they are voting every section on the ballot.”

Wayne County, where Detroit is located, made headlines following the 2020 general election when two Republican members of the Board of Canvassers initially refused to certify election results, citing unexplained discrepancies in the number of ballots cast and the number of ballots counted, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Monica Palmer, then-chairperson of the board, and William Hartmann, then a board member, said in sworn affidavits at the time that they felt misled by Democrats and pressured to change their votes in exchange for a commitment that the Wayne County election would be fully audited.

However, Benson, a Democrat, later said she did not view the resolution as binding.

In February 2021, the secretary of state’s office reported that a hand count sample audit it oversaw, involving 18,000 randomly selected ballots statewide, confirmed Biden had defeated Trump.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




