Urgent Warning on What Foods to Avoid as 'Explosive Diarrhea' Parasite Spreads

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The cyclospora outbreak is spreading like wildfire across the country. There were roughly 300 cases nationwide just a week to 10 days ago; now there are more than 3,000 cases in the state of Michigan alone! And these numbers are expected to grow dramatically over the next few weeks, in part because we still have no idea what is causing the infection.

Indeed, as cases of this parasitic infection, which causes “explosive diarrhea,” continue to skyrocket, health officials are struggling to determine the exact source of the outbreak. According to The New York Post:

State and federal health officials are continuing to investigate multiple outbreaks, but the source has not yet been identified. In previous US outbreaks, cyclospora has repeatedly been linked to fresh produce, including raspberries, basil, cilantro, green onions, snow peas, lettuce, mesclun and salad mixes. Research has also connected past outbreaks to blackberries, watercress, mangoes and vegetable trays. Health officials in Michigan, one of the states hardest hit during the current outbreak, are beginning to suspect lettuce or salad greens may be responsible, although the investigation remains ongoing.

While the culprit remains unknown, what we do know is that the symptoms from the parasite aren’t pretty:

The parasite, cyclospora, spreads through raw produce and water contaminated with human feces – and it causes the intestinal illness cyclosporiasis, whose symptoms include cramps, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite, low-grade fever and vomiting. The most commonly reported symptom is “watery diarrhea with frequent and sometimes explosive bowel movements”, according to the CDC.

Many Americans are asking what they can do to avoid this parasite:

Officials recommend following proper food safety practices when preparing meals. Experts also say some foods appear to pose much less risk. “To date, no commercially frozen produce, cooked foods or peeled fruit have been associated with cyclosporiasis infection,” one study cited by WPIX found. The CDC advises washing hands thoroughly with soap and water after using the bathroom and before preparing food. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers do not kill cyclospora.

The Treatment

You can try to avoid every single food linked to Cyclospora, you can follow all of the proper food safety practices, and you can still end up with the infection!

So what do you do to keep your family safe and healthy?

The good news is that while the cause of this outbreak is unknown, we do know what the treatment is — trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole — more commonly known as Bactrim.

Bactrim not only treats cyclospora infections but is the recommended treatment for a range of other GI and bacterial infections.

Don’t Wait Until You are Sick

We all know the time to stock up on medication — whether over the counter or prescription — is when you are healthy. Early intervention means early treatment and early treatment means a quicker path to recovery!

So how do you stock up on Bactrim?

That’s where The Wellness Company comes in!

This medical emergency kit contains an assortment of life-saving prescription medications — including Bactrim, as well as ivermectin, amoxicillin, Z-Pak, and other medications. The Medical Emergency Kit includes a guidebook to aid in the safe use of these life-saving medications.

This kit is prescription-only — you can’t find it in any store or pharmacy. Simply fill out a short questionnaire after purchase, and a trusted Wellness Company doctor will confirm your suitability and issue your prescription Medical Emergency Kit.

Amoxicillin-Clavulanate (generic Augmentin) 875/125 mg – 28 tablets

Azithromycin (generic Z-Pak) 250 mg – 12 tablets

Doxycycline Hyclate 100 mg – 60 capsules

Metronidazole (generic Flagyl) 500 mg – 30 tablets

Trimethoprim-Sulfamethoxazole (generic Bactrim) 800/160 mg – 28 tablets

Ivermectin 12mg – 25 compounded capsules

Fluconazole (generic Diflucan) 150 mg – 2 tablets

Ondansetron (generic Zofran) 4mg – 6 tablets

1 Emergency Medication Guidebook written by the Chief Medical Board for safe use.

What people are saying about the Medical Emergency Kit:

Excellent Kit! This medical emergency kit is great. Having it “just in case” gives me peace of mind. Highly recommend. Thank you! – Melinda C. Glad that I purchased your Medical Emergency Kit! Though I haven’t yet needed to use any of the medications that are in our kit, I am happy that I ordered it! One never knows when “an emergency might occur”, and I feel safer having your M.E.Kit at my disposal IF needed! We’re so glad we ordered ours! Thank you for making it available! – Susan M. Peace of mind. It is an amazing peace of mind to have this kit in case of emergencies and shortages. The Wellness Company did an excellent job of getting this to me in a timely manner and I and thankful to have it. – Phyllis T. Great medical emergency kit. Kit came as advertised! Neat and orderly. The guide is great. Only plan on using it in an emergency during a difficult time. Confident it is what I was counting on. – Fred D.

Note: The information provided on this website is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice or used as a substitute for professional health care guidance. It is your responsibility to comply with all applicable laws, regulations, and guidelines regarding the purchase, possession, and use of prescription medications.

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