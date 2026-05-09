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Coptic Christians attend a Palm Sunday Mass at the Monastery of Simon the Tanner in Cairo, Egypt, on April 5, 2026.
Coptic Christians attend a Palm Sunday Mass at the Monastery of Simon the Tanner in Cairo, Egypt, on April 5, 2026. (Ahmad Hasaballah / Getty Images)

US Agency Releases Startling Report on Anti-Christian Persecution in Major Islamic Country

 By Michael Austin  May 9, 2026 at 7:30am
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A federal agency tasked with examining global religious freedom released a new report on Monday showing that persecution against Christians in Egypt is rising.

The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom said in a statement accompanying the new report that the government of Egypt is known to repress non-Muslim religions, and that such repression has increased in recent years.

“The government of Egypt continues to systematically enforce laws, policies, and judicial decisions that repress non-Muslim religious life,” the statement said.

The agency recommended that Egypt be added to a “Special Watch List” maintained by the U.S. government for their violations.

While 90 percent of Egypt’s 115 million residents are Sunni Muslims, there are minority communities of Coptic Christians, evangelical Protestants, Jews, Baha’is, and Jehovah’s Witnesses.

“Egypt’s government has responded to various pressures by prioritizing internal control and stability, amounting to an expanded reliance on restrictive laws, surveillance, and enforcement practices,” the report noted.

While Christianity is recognized as a legal religion in Egypt, the country’s penal code is often enforced against Christians who are purported to have blasphemed Islam.

Augustin Samaan was sentenced to five years of prison in January for “contempt of religion” after he posted religious educational content and responded to “anti-Christian incitement online.”

Said Abdelrazek, a convert to Christianity, was likewise accused of “contempt for Islam” after posting his beliefs online.

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He was detained and reportedly tortured in prison.

Egypt’s cybercrime law forbids using technology to “infringe on any family principles or values in Egyptian society,” which is interpreted to include Sunni Islam.

The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom noted that Egyptian authorities have indeed “wielded this religiously grounded provision of the cybercrime law to particularly crack down on social media influencers, whose content has been deemed offensive to Islam by the state.”

Beyond the prosecutions, Egypt is known for regulating Christian religious site and requiring religious identification on government documents that leads to discrimination in hiring.

Egyptian Muslim citizens have meanwhile been known to form mobs against Christian communities in urban areas.

Such attacks are provoked when Coptic Christians try to build or repair their churches.

Some Coptic families have “consistently reported local police and other authorities’ reluctance or refusal to undertake investigations into young women’s disappearances, including potential evidence of abduction or coercion.”

Christian former prisoners are also subject to discrimination, since others may “avoid contact out of fear that mere association with a previously detained Christian could expose them to surveillance, harassment, or arrest.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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