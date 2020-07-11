American customs agents appeared to have stumbled upon a product of China’s systemic human rights abuses against minorities in the communist nation.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the find — beauty products made with real human hair — on July 1.

The seizure occurred as part of a broader CBP withhold release order against Lop County Meixin Hair Product Co. Ltd, a company suspected of using forced labor and other harsh practices.

According to the agency’s media release, the company has the chance to dispute the order by proving it doesn’t use forced labor.

The company is now on CBP’s detention orders list, with its embargoed hair products joining clothing, toys and even peeled garlic from certain Chinese businesses.

“It is absolutely essential that American importers ensure that the integrity of their supply chain meets the humane and ethical standards expected by the American government and by American consumers,” Brenda Smith, executive assistant commissioner of the CBP Office of Trade, said in a statement following the seizure of Lop County Meixin’s products.

“The production of these goods constitutes a very serious human rights violation,” she said, “and the detention order is intended to send a clear and direct message to all entities seeking to do business with the United States that illicit and inhumane practices will not be tolerated in U.S. supply chains.”

One indication the hair might be the result of human rights abuses, according to CBP, is that the product hails from China’s Xinjiang autonomous region.

The region is infamous for secretive torture camps and detention facilities. Reports from these complexes are not pretty, and shed a light on the horrific lengths to which a communist government will go to ensure cultural uniformity.

The region’s Uighur Muslims are the main victims of this mistreatment, as The Wall Street Journal reported, suggesting they may have been the ones forced to make the hair products.

Nearly 13 tons of the merchandise was being held by CBP. The agency estimates this hair is worth more than $800,000, money that would no doubt go toward funding the horrific practices behind it.

CBP detained a shipment of nearly 13 tons of hair products suspected of being produced by forced labor. The shipment, originating in Xinjiang, China, was detained in accordance with a Withhold Release Order. ➡️ https://t.co/QwWHLusKDf pic.twitter.com/zRDndtgAIE — CBP (@CBP) July 2, 2020

China’s inhumane practices, which have often taken a backseat in world politics, are now being increasingly moved to the forefront of the conversation.

The shift is being fueled by a decoupling of a globalist economy, as well as the Communist Party of China’s central role in helping the novel coronavirus turn into a deadly pandemic.

An authoritarian power grab in Hong Kong under the guise of national security is further hurting China’s reputation in the world.

While the seizure of human hair may not seem like a victory against China, it’s proof that the administration of President Donald Trump is willing to hold the communist juggernaut accountable for crimes against its own people.

With the 2020 elections pitting Trump against a historically pro-China Democratic nominee in Joe Biden, strategies for dealing with our biggest rival will likely become crucial for both candidates.

