Share
News

US Air Force Announces Successful Test of 'Game-Changing' Hypersonic Weapon

 By Harold Hutchison  May 17, 2022 at 10:06am
Share

The Air Force announced the successful test of a hypersonic missile that can travel more than five times the speed of sound, according to a Monday news release.

A Boeing B-52H Stratofortress launched the AGM-183 AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon off the coast of California on Saturday, the Air Force said.

The missile is designed to strike long-distant targets in what the Air Force denotes as “contested environments,” or heavily defended areas.

“This was a major accomplishment by the ARRW team, for the weapons enterprise, and our Air Force,” Brig. Gen. Heath A. Collins said.

“The successful flight demonstrates the weapon’s ability to reach and withstand operational hypersonic speeds, collect crucial data for use in further flight tests, and validate safe separation from the aircraft to deliver the glide body and warhead to designated targets from significant standoff distances,” Lockheed Martin said in its news release on the test.

Trending:
Elon Musk Announces Twitter Deal 'Cannot Move Forward' Unless CEO Proves Key Claim

China and Russia also have programs to develop hypersonic weapons.

Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, described a Chinese test last October as a “Sputnik moment.”

Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, claimed Russian forces used hypersonic missiles to destroy a Ukrainian ammunition warehouse during the invasion of Ukraine in March, according to The New York Times.

“Our highly-skilled team made history on this first air-launched hypersonic weapon,” said Lt. Col. Michael Jungquist, commander of the 419th Flight Test Squadron.

“We’re doing everything we can to get this game-changing weapon to the warfighter as soon as possible,” Jungquist said.

Related:
Israel Prepares for Total War in Unprecedented Move

The missile is expected to reach an early operational capability in September, according to Air Force Technology, a military aerospace news site.

An ARRW has the capability to hit targets up to 1,000 miles away in as few as 10 minutes, according to a 2020 report by Air Force Magazine.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Harold Hutchison
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.




Struggling Netflix Announces Major Layoffs, Cancels Woke Projects Like 'Antiracist Baby'
Navy Official Attempts to Explain Bizarre Sightings at First Congressional UFO Hearing in Over 50 Years
US Air Force Announces Successful Test of 'Game-Changing' Hypersonic Weapon
Americans Send Biden a Resounding Message About His Policy on Gender Treatments for Minors
Court Reinstates Texas Transgender Child Abuse Law That Leftists Hate
See more...

Conversation