US Air Force Base Housing Nuclear Missiles Goes on Lockdown Over 'Real World Threat'

An active shooter threat led to a lockdown Thursday at Malmstrom Air Force Base near Great Falls, Montana.

The lockdown at the base, which holds nuclear missiles, was lifted after about two hours.

“Malmstrom Air Force Base was placed on lock down today due to a suspected real world threat located on base at building 219 at approximately 10:30 a.m.,” the base posted on its website.

“Air Force and emergency personnel are securing the area. FPCON Delta has been implemented at approximately 10:36 a.m. due to the incident,” the base posted.

The base is home to the 341st Missile Wing. Malmstrom is one of three bases that operates Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The lockdown was lifted at about 12:39 p.m. local time.

Malmstrom officials said a suspicious person was reported as an active shooter, according to KRTV-TV.

There are no reports that shots were fired, or that there were any injuries associated with the incident.

Base officials said the incident remains under investigation.

🚨🇺🇸BREAKING: POTENTIAL TERRORIST ATTACK ON U.S. MISSILE BASE Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana reportedly has just gone to FPCON DELTA because of the reported active shooter situation. Our sources have confirmed that Malmstrom has a missile system, and FPCON DELTA is usually… https://t.co/27ct8FwILu pic.twitter.com/oEJ08EhVy3 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 15, 2024

Some Great Falls schools were on a shelter-in-place order that was lifted after the lockdown ended, the Great Falls Police Department posted on Facebook.

“We can’t thank you enough for your messages of support and prayers. It’s an honor to serve this community,” police posted.

Police had earlier posted a message that there did not appear to be any risk to the community.

“We continue to provide support outside Malmstrom Air Force Base. The incident has been contained to the base,” police posted.

Malmstrom officials have given the “all clear” and lifted the base lockdown as of 12:39 p.m.

Malmstrom officials said a suspicious person was reported on base as an active shooter. There were no confirmed shots fired and there are no casualties or injuries reported, https://t.co/t3ZE8fcLHJ — DottieSilentNoMore (@DottieFincham) February 15, 2024

According to ABC, which cited a defense official it did not name as its source, the base was beginning a drill to test its response to an active shooter when reports emerged of an actual active shooter at another spot on the base.

Notice of the drill had been given to the base community on Tuesday.

Malmstrom is home to about 4,000 military and civilian personnel.

