One observer suggested a possible avenue for forcing the FBI to release files it has withheld on pedophile Jeffrey Epstein
This US Army Colonel Just Figured Out How to Nail Every FBI Agent Withholding Epstein Files and Make It Stick

 By Michael Schwarz and    February 28, 2025 at 3:16pm
Thursday’s confusion surrounding the release of files pertaining to the late accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein left many people exasperated.

In short, the corrupt and tyrannical FBI appears to have ignored direct orders from Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Thursday on the social media platform X, Retired U.S. Army Col. Kurt Schlichter, a senior columnist for Townhall.com, suggested an interesting and plausible solution to Bondi’s problem with insubordination in FBI ranks.

On Wednesday evening, the attorney general told Jesse Watters of Fox News’ “Jesse Watters Primetime” that she would likely release Epstein-related files the following day.

That announcement, of course, built substantial anticipation for Thursday’s promised revelation.

On Thursday afternoon, however, Bondi appeared to have botched that revelation when she or someone close to her in President Donald Trump’s administration presented a small group of conservative social media influencers with binders purporting to represent the first phase of the Epstein files release. Photos of those influencers smiling and holding the binders as they stood outside the White House began circulating on X.

When finally made available for public view, the contents of those binders revealed nothing of significance.

Later on Thursday, Bondi released a letter accusing the FBI Field Office in New York of having deceived her. In the letter, addressed to new FBI Director Kash Patel, she demanded delivery of all Epstein-related materials to her office by 8 a.m. EST Friday.

Then, Patel announced on X that the new FBI under his direction would prioritize transparency and accountability.

Is Col. Schlichter on the right track with this approach to dealing with these rogue FBI agents?

Finally, on Thursday evening’s episode of his show, Watters reviewed the events of the day and suggested that federal officials in New York, including both the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, might have deliberately ignored Bondi’s order as part of a years-long cover-up motivated by the federal government’s insidious connection to Epstein’s activities.

If so, then Bondi and Patel have their work cut out for them. And Schlichter offered one possible solution.

“I suggest @PamBondi direct that every special agent in charge in the FBI certify in writing that every single Epstein document has been supplied to her,” Schlichter wrote.

Of course, if a grand FBI conspiracy exists, then the threat of written certification alone probably would not change minds.

Schlichter had an answer for that.

“The certification should go to a selected, senior FBI official outside of Washington DC and New York, so when someone lies, the false statement will have occurred in a venue where a conviction is possible,” he added. “No certification, you’re fired. Time to stop playing these stupid games.”

Schlichter’s suggestion certainly sprang from a lawyerly mind, and he does have a background in law.

Thus, his idea left some X users impressed.

That last X user’s reference to an authoritarian state rings especially true. Hence Schlichter’s suggestion that Bondi would have to execute his strategy outside of Washington, D.C., and New York.

The alternative, it seems, is force. The FBI, after all, loves armed raids, having conducted them against Trump and his supporters. No doubt those FBI agents would enjoy a raid less when directed against them.

Nonetheless, one prefers peaceful solutions when and where they remain plausible. Thus, Schlichter’s proposal deserves consideration from those knowledgeable enough to evaluate it.

Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
