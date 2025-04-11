Alina Habba, the acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, announced an investigation into Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and Attorney General Matt Platkin. The probe centers on their alleged interference with federal immigration enforcement efforts.

Habba made the announcement during a Thursday night appearance on Fox News’ “Hannity.”

The investigation stems from New Jersey’s policies under Murphy’s administration, which have restricted local law enforcement’s cooperation with federal immigration officials. Habba criticized these policies, arguing they undermine federal authority. She pointed to a specific directive from Murphy that prohibits state police from assisting Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Habba shared a clip on X on Friday from her “Hannity” appearance. The clip featured a graphic from Breitbart News stating, “NJ Gov. Orders Local Police to Stop Working with Immigration Officials”:

During the “Hannity” segment, Habba elaborated on her decision. She stated that Murphy and Platkin have issued a list of “dos and don’ts for his local state law enforcement” that prevents cooperation with federal immigration efforts, according to the New Jersey Globe.

Habba highlighted a specific issue with the state’s approach. She noted that New Jersey law enforcement has been instructed not to notify ICE even when they encounter individuals with valid administrative warrants for deportation. This directive is outlined on the attorney general’s website.

The acting U.S. attorney emphasized the risks of such policies. She argued that failing to report individuals with deportation warrants endangers New Jersey residents. Habba’s comments were part of her broader critique of the state’s Immigrant Trust Directive, per the Globe.

New Jersey’s Immigrant Trust Directive, enacted in 2018, prohibits state and local law enforcement from assisting federal immigration agencies in most cases. The directive was reinforced by Murphy and Platkin.

Should more Democratic governors be investigated for defying federal immigration law? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (139 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Murphy’s administration has defended the directive. The governor’s office argued it fosters trust between immigrant communities and local law enforcement, ensuring public safety. This stance has drawn scrutiny from federal officials like Habba, who view it as obstruction.

Habba’s announcement on “Hannity” included a warning: “I want it to be a warning for everybody that I have instructed my office today to open an investigation into Gov. Murphy, to open an investigation into Attorney General Platkin.”

The investigation also targets Platkin’s role. Habba noted that the attorney general has similarly directed state police not to assist federal immigration efforts.

Habba’s probe examines potential legal violations. She suggested that Murphy and Platkin’s actions could constitute obstruction, concealment, or harboring of individuals subject to deportation.

The acting U.S. attorney issued a stern message, “Anybody who does get … in the way of what we are doing, which is not political it is simply against crime, will be charged in the state of New Jersey for obstruction, for concealment.”

This investigation marks a significant escalation in tensions between New Jersey’s Democratic leadership and the Trump administration. The focus on immigration enforcement reflects broader federal efforts to crack down on sanctuary policies, as noted in Habba’s comments.

Murphy and Platkin have not publicly responded to Habba’s announcement.

While the probe’s scope remains unclear, Habba did note that, “Those investigations will start immediately.”

Public reaction on X was swift. Supporters of Habba praised her stance, with multiple users commenting under her post in support of her measures.

Conversely, critics of Murphy’s policies also weighed in. There were as many comments denigrating the Democratic policy as there were comments supporting Habba.

The investigation could have far-reaching implications, as it could set a critical precedent in the Trump administration’s ongoing war against illegal immigration.

Whatever happens next with Habba and New Jersey’s Democratic leadership, it’s clear the acting U.S. attorney is not messing around.

“I will come after them hard,” she said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.