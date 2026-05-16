US Attorney Pirro Lays Down Law: Parents Need to Stop 'Teen Takeovers' or Face Jail

If police in Washington, D.C., can’t crack down on so-called “teen takeovers” — one of the more obnoxious phenomena to affect American life in recent years — U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro says she will.

Not only that, she’s going to hold parents who can’t control their children responsible.

In a statement Friday, Pirro said extraordinary measures were needed to enforce curfew laws in the nation’s capital, especially given the fact the city has seen no shortage of these events.

These “takeovers” — which often happen in public areas like malls or parks — usually begin by being coordinated on social media.

They’re disruptive and noisy at best, and at worst, they are extremely destructive and dangerous.

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that some readers will find offensive.

🚨 NOW: Navy Yard teen takeover dispersal in Washington DC. Police and authorities are actively dispersing a large gathering of teens in the Navy Yard area (one of DC’s upscale waterfront neighborhoods). pic.twitter.com/pt5YySXyDZ — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 12, 2026

Washington DC Shooting: Massive Brawl – Fight & shots fired after a large Teen Takeover / gathering at the Navy Yard

🔸Police officers chased a teen through alleys Aerial Video of the fight showed multiple people head stomping a white man.#OPlive #crime pic.twitter.com/d3dK59fAO3 — Just Lookin 🪙🦩 (@JustLookingMon) March 15, 2026

While the District of Columbia isn’t the only jurisdiction having this problem right now, it is first and foremost the nation’s capital, and the only jurisdiction where the federal government can exercise direct law enforcement control if the situation gets out of hand.

Thus, according to The Hill, Pirro said she was in favor of a crackdown not just on the takeovers, but a crackdown on parents who don’t take raising and supervising their children seriously.

“As we grapple with this problem, there is one area that hasn’t been discussed: Parental involvement has been a noted gap in any discussion,” Pirro said. “That ends today.”

“Starting today, my office will aggressively prosecute parents under D.C.’s curfew law,” she said, adding that they would be charged with “contributing to the delinquency of a minor.”

Washington has an 11 p.m. curfew for minors on weeknights and midnight on weekends, although this hasn’t stopped criminal activity.

Jeanine Pirro announced a crackdown targeting parents whose children participate in disruptive “teen takeover” gatherings in Washington, D.C.. Pirro said prosecutors may pursue penalties against parents who knowingly allow or fail to prevent their children from taking part,… pic.twitter.com/qA9WsTDHTf — NewYork-Insight (@NewYork_Insight) May 15, 2026

“The penalty is up to six months imprisonment,” she continued. “So if the evidence shows the parent knew or should have known, or permitted, or failed to prevent participation, we’re going to charge them.”

In a statement from her office, Pirro also blamed D.C. officials for the issue.

“Teen takeovers have disrupted neighborhoods, forced businesses to close temporarily, and diverted valuable law enforcement resources from the residents of the District,” Pirro said.

“Even with the juvenile curfew being enforced by Mayor Muriel Bowser, there is still action that must be taken immediately. The D.C. Council refuses to deal with the problem, and their lack of action creates an extremely dangerous situation for the people of the District and the teens themselves. Law abiding taxpayers should not subsidize chaos caused by parental neglect.”

“Parents do your job, or we will do ours,” she concluded.

If you have problems agreeing with this statement, then you have problems with law and order, period.

More cities across the United States should be following Pirro’s lead.

When police need to manage situations like these, it points to a failure at the parental level — and if they’re minors, surprise, you’re responsible.

Let’s hope more law enforcement officials begin adopting this attitude.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.