US-Backed Syrian Fighters To Continue Attack Against Islamic State

Fighters with the Syrian Democratic Forces check a makeshift camp for Islamic State group members and their families in the town of Baghouz in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor on March 9, 2019.DYLAN COLLINS / AFP / Getty ImagesFighters with the Syrian Democratic Forces check a makeshift camp for Islamic State group members and their families in the town of Baghouz in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor on March 9, 2019. (DYLAN COLLINS / AFP / Getty Images)

By AP Reports
Published March 10, 2019 at 8:25am
Modified March 10, 2019 at 1:30pm
A spokesman for the U.S.-backed force fighting the Islamic State group says a deadline for the extremists to surrender has ended and the Kurdish-led force will resume its attack on the last area held by them.

Mustafa Bali, a spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces, tweeted Sunday that the decision to resume the offensive comes after thousands of civilians left Baghouz, which is the last village held by the Islamic State group.

Under the cover of heavy coalition bombing on March 1-2, SDF forces advanced on the besieged tent encampment, leaving a corridor for residents to evacuate.

Following that operation, thousands of residents and many fighters evacuated Baghouz over the next four days.

“Our forces is ready now to start and finish what is left in ISIS hands,” Bali added.

___

4:20 p.m. (local time)

Syrian opposition activists said dozens of people have demonstrated in the southern city of Daraa.

They are protesting the construction of a statue of the late Syrian President Hafez Assad.

Daraa is the city where Arab Spring-inspired uprising began with peaceful protests in March 2011.

However, those protests escalated into an armed rebellion that has killed more than 400,000 people.

The late Assad is the father of President Bashar Assad, whose forces have made major gains over the past few years in the war with backing from his strong allies, Russia and Iran.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said the protest occurred in Daraa’s center.

Protesters reportedly chanted “Long live Syria” and “Down with Bashar Assad.”

Other opposition activist collectives, including the Shaam News Network, reported the protest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







