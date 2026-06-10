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Somali FIFA referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan holds up a card during the Africa Cup of Nations Group F football match between Gabon and Ivory Coast in Marrakech on Dec. 31, 2025.
Somali FIFA referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan holds up a card during the Africa Cup of Nations Group F football match between Gabon and Ivory Coast in Marrakech on Dec. 31, 2025. (Khaled Desouki - AFP / Getty Images)

US Blocks Somali World Cup Referee from Entering the Country, and There's Nothing FIFA Can Do About It

 By Jack Davis  June 10, 2026 at 7:00am
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America’s immigration rules are not bending for the World Cup Tournament.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Monday that a Somali national seeking to referee World Cup matches was denied entry to the U.S., according to ESPN.

FIFA later identified the referee as Omar Artan, who arrived in Miami Saturday but was not allowed to enter the U.S..

“During processing, the traveler underwent additional inspection, a routine part of CBP’s inspection process when officers need to verify information or determine admissibility,” CBP said in its statement on the controversy.

“Following inspection, the traveler, a referee for the FIFA World Cup, was determined to be inadmissible due to vetting concerns and was denied entry.”

The CBP further said World Cup athletes, coaches, and others connected with the event must still pass inspection.

“Admissibility determinations are made on a case-by-case basis using law enforcement, national security, and immigration information available at the time of inspection,” the CBP said.

Will you watch any of the World Cup?

“CBP officers have the authority to question travelers, conduct inspections, and determine admissibility consistent with U.S. law.”

As noted by Politico, Somalia is among the nations whose citizens are largely banned from entering the U.S.

FIFA said it had nothing to do with the case, according to ESPN.

“FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr. Artan’s status will not be changed at present,” soccer’s organizing body said.

“In line with previous FIFA events, a host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and who is admitted into their country.”

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Andrew Giuliani, the executive director for the White House Task Force on the World Cup, said that “if you’re inside the country legally, then you have nothing to worry about.”

“We want people to be able to come here and enjoy this World Cup while also making sure that we can keep the country safe,” he said.

On Friday, Iraqi team member Aymen Hussein and team photographer Talal Salah were held at Chicago O’Hare International Airport after their arrival. After seven hours, Hussein was allowed in the country, according to CBS.

Salah was sent back home,

Salah “was determined to be inadmissible and was denied entry due to vetting concerns,” a CBP representative said without elaborating.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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