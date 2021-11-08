Share
Commentary

As US Border Crisis Rages On, Kamala Harris Is Headed to Europe to Discuss the Border Crisis There

 By Cameron Arcand  November 8, 2021 at 4:45pm
Share

Vice President Kamala Harris wants to tackle the influx of illegal immigrants, but it’s not in the way Americans would hope.

Harris is traveling to France this week to participate in the “Paris Conference on Libya”, where she will discuss with French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders how to prevent the flow of Libyan refugees from entering Europe, the New York Post reported.

Wait, what?

That’s right, the vice president is focusing her attention on an immigration crisis across the world as opposed to the one in her own backyard.

“Specifically, on Libya, we want to show our support for the Libyan people as they move towards national elections and as they focus on the importance of the withdrawal of foreign forces and mercenaries and fighters from Libya,” a White House official said, according to the Washington Examiner.

Trending:
Election Integrity Group: Most 2020 Ballot Images from 56 Georgia Counties Have Been Destroyed

“We want to build a stable and prosperous Libya free from foreign interference and capable of combating terrorism within its borders.”

While nobody is discrediting the horrific situation in Libya, a nation that has dealt with years of war and political instability, the optics of Harris going to Europe are ridiculous.

The vice president is considered the point person for the Biden White House when it comes to the southern border, but only visited El Paso, Texas, once in June.

The latest Customs and Border Protection update from September showed that there have been nearly 1.7 million migrant encounters in 2021 thus far, dwarfing previous years.

Biden reversed critical Trump-era policies such as the “Remain in Mexico” policy and the border wall construction, and is now trying to relaunch a watered-down version of “Remain in Mexico” following a Supreme Court order.

Related:
Watch: Harris Raises Eyebrows with Bizarre Moment She Breaks Into French Accent to Talk to French People

Libyan refugees and the French cannot vote in American elections, so Harris can obviously get away with advocating for tougher border policies on their turf.

The vice president is already grappling with a 28 percent approval rating, according to a USA Today poll, meaning she has already hit rock bottom less than a year into her term.

The U.S. taking part in foreign affairs has its perks, yet Harris’ visit could be considered a hypocritical pitfall of globalism.

Border communities and law enforcement feel left behind by the Biden administration, and migrants have not received consistent messaging to avoid making the trek to the U.S. if they cannot do so legally.

Harris can rub elbows with Europe’s elite all she wants, but it does nothing to help her own country.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. Since 2019, he has been a Young America's Foundation member.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. He has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Location
Phoenix
Languages Spoken
English




loading
Young Not Stupid: 'Cartelville, USA' Shows How Criminals Displace American Families to Start Illegal Pot Farms
'Rust' Crew Member Drops Bombshell: The Scene Did Not Call for Baldwin to Shoot the Gun
Inflation Explodes Under Biden, Newly Passed Infrastructure Bill About to Make Things a Lot Worse
As US Border Crisis Rages On, Kamala Harris Is Headed to Europe to Discuss the Border Crisis There
Watch: Biden's Own Words Come Back to Haunt Him, Almost Like He Predicted Disastrous Troop Withdrawal
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.