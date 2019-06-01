SECTIONS
US News World News
Print

US Border Patrol Apprehends ‘Largest Group Ever Encountered’ of Illegal Aliens

U.S. Border Patrol agents working in El Paso apprehend 1,036 illegal aliens. Agents took custody of the group members as they were attempting to illegally enter the U.S. in El Paso, Texas. May 29, 2019,U.S. Customs and Border ProtectionU.S. Border Patrol agents working in El Paso apprehend 1,036 illegal aliens.

By maryloulang
Published May 31, 2019 at 5:35pm
Print

Customs and Border Patrol agents apprehended the largest group ever of illegal aliens attempting to cross into the United States via the border in El Paso, Texas.

CBP announced Thursday night that the apprehension of 1,036 illegal immigrants had occurred after 4:00 a.m. Wednesday. The group was taken into custody for processing and given initial medical screenings after crossing the Rio Grande into the U.S from Mexico.

U.S. Border Patrol agents working in El Paso apprehend 1,036 illegal aliens on May 29, 2019.

U.S. Border Patrol agents working in El Paso apprehend 1,036 illegal aliens on May 29, 2019. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

The agency in a media statement said this largest apprehension again showed how bad the situation at the border had become.

“The apprehension of 1,036 individuals in a single group — the largest group ever encountered by Border Patrol agents — demonstrates the severity of the border security and humanitarian crisis at our Southwest border,” CBP Deputy Commissioner Robert E. Perez said.

TRENDING: ‘Enemies of Freedom’: California Sports Team Sandwiched Ocasio-Cortez Between Infamous Dictators

“The dedicated men and women of CBP, and in particular the U.S. Border Patrol, are doing their very best every day to address the influx of family units and unaccompanied children,” Perez said.

Of the over 1,000 taken into custody, 934 were family members, 63 were unaccompanied minors and 39 were single adults.

All of those apprehended were from Guatemala, Honduras or El Salvador, according to CBP.

A group of illegal aliens walk up to Border Patrol Agents near 2nd Street in El Paso, Texas.

A group of illegal aliens walk up to Border Patrol Agents near 2nd Street in El Paso, Texas. These illegals then have been taken to EPS El Paso Station One for further processing at the Processing Center. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Video from the Visual Communications Division of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs showed just some of the immigrants apprehended:

Customs and Border Patrol agents continue to encounter large groups of illegal aliens.

Over Memorial Day weekend El Paso Sector agents apprehended a total of 2,200 illegal aliens, which included two large groups and several smaller ones, according to CBP.

One group consisted of over 200 people and another over 430.

The groups over the holiday weekend consisted mostly of Central American families and unaccompanied children.

RELATED: Brian Kolfage’s Private Border Wall Hit with Cease and Desist

The Yuma, Arizona, Border Patrol sector has also been overwhelmed by illegal crossings and recently reported that it had already far surpassed last year’s apprehensions.

They sector said they have spent more than $1 million in humanitarian costs for the families and unaccompanied children in their custody in FY 2019.

Is the U.S. doing enough to secure its southern border?

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents said they have apprehended more than 50,000 illegal aliens since the start of FY 2019.

In FY 2017, more than 12,000 were apprehended, and that number rose to over 26,000 the following year.

The illegal border crossings continue to overwhelm the resources of the Customs and Border Patrol agency.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
maryloulang
Reporter, News
Mary Lou Lang is a freelance writer and frequent contributor to the Washington Free Beacon. Her work has also been published in The Daily Caller, LifeZette and other national and local media. Her investigative work has also appeared on Fox News. She resides in Central New Jersey.
Mary Lou Lang is a freelance writer whose stories have appeared in national and local media. She is a frequent contributor to the Washington Free Beacon and her work has also appeared in The Daily Caller, LifeZette and Fox News. She has decades of experience writing and editing. She previously worked for financial and economic development publications including Dow Jones and A.M. Best Co.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Nationality
American
Education
B.A., Journalism, SUNY at Stony Brook
Location
Long Branch, New Jersey
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Finance, National Security, Politics







US Border Patrol Apprehends ‘Largest Group Ever Encountered’ of Illegal Aliens
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×