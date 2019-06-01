US Border Patrol Apprehends ‘Largest Group Ever Encountered’ of Illegal Aliens

Customs and Border Patrol agents apprehended the largest group ever of illegal aliens attempting to cross into the United States via the border in El Paso, Texas.

CBP announced Thursday night that the apprehension of 1,036 illegal immigrants had occurred after 4:00 a.m. Wednesday. The group was taken into custody for processing and given initial medical screenings after crossing the Rio Grande into the U.S from Mexico.

The agency in a media statement said this largest apprehension again showed how bad the situation at the border had become.

“The apprehension of 1,036 individuals in a single group — the largest group ever encountered by Border Patrol agents — demonstrates the severity of the border security and humanitarian crisis at our Southwest border,” CBP Deputy Commissioner Robert E. Perez said.

TRENDING: Brian Kolfage’s Private Border Wall Hit with Cease and Desist

“The dedicated men and women of CBP, and in particular the U.S. Border Patrol, are doing their very best every day to address the influx of family units and unaccompanied children,” Perez said.

Of the over 1,000 taken into custody, 934 were family members, 63 were unaccompanied minors and 39 were single adults.

All of those apprehended were from Guatemala, Honduras or El Salvador, according to CBP.

Video from the Visual Communications Division of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs showed just some of the immigrants apprehended:

Customs and Border Patrol agents continue to encounter large groups of illegal aliens.

Over Memorial Day weekend El Paso Sector agents apprehended a total of 2,200 illegal aliens, which included two large groups and several smaller ones, according to CBP.

One group consisted of over 200 people and another over 430.

The groups over the holiday weekend consisted mostly of Central American families and unaccompanied children.

RELATED: Brian Kolfage’s Private Border Wall Hit with Cease and Desist

The Yuma, Arizona, Border Patrol sector has also been overwhelmed by illegal crossings and recently reported that it had already far surpassed last year’s apprehensions.

They sector said they have spent more than $1 million in humanitarian costs for the families and unaccompanied children in their custody in FY 2019.

Is the U.S. doing enough to secure its southern border? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (6 Votes)

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents said they have apprehended more than 50,000 illegal aliens since the start of FY 2019.

In FY 2017, more than 12,000 were apprehended, and that number rose to over 26,000 the following year.

The illegal border crossings continue to overwhelm the resources of the Customs and Border Patrol agency.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.