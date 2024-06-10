The Biden administration told the U.S. Border Patrol on Friday to admit, rather than remove, migrants from nearly all Eastern Hemisphere countries.

That’s contrary to Biden’s Tuesday ban on asylum seekers attempting to enter the country beyond a total 2,500 per day, according to The Washington Examiner.

The Bidenistas even have a special name for Eastern Hemisphere transients who have gone through multiple countries where they didn’t seek asylum on their way to the U.S.

They’re called “extra-hemispheric migrants.”

Imagine — a special vocabulary for illegal immigration.

But that’s not really news — think of the how we’re supposed to utter “undocumented” instead of “illegal.”

At any rate, those “extra-hemispheric migrants have always been a challenge,” according to a senior official in the Biden administration.

“We’ve also been working with governments all over the world to enhance our ability to repatriate individuals to countries that have historically been challenging,” the official said.

Named as “challenging” countries in recent months were China, Uzbekistan, Mauritania, and Senegal.

While migrants from countries making them “hard or very hard to remove” would be allowed to enter the U.S. to face court hearings on their status, the administration named six Eastern Hemisphere countries where migrants were to be immediately removed — Georgia, Moldova, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

Directives regarding Eastern Hemisphere migrants went to the border patrol in San Diego.

Agents have discretion on enforcement based on the demographics of people they deal with, the Examiner said.

No matter what the administration has directed, San Diego border patrol agents said they would continue to deport people “of all nationalities.”

On top of apparently conflicting policies between the administration and the border patrol, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection official told The Examiner that the Department of Homeland Security last week made 36 flights to deport illegal immigrants — and most flights were to the Eastern Hemisphere.

This year migrants were repatriated to 15 Eastern Hemisphere countries, the official said.

In the Western Hemisphere, people entering the U.S. from South America, Central America, and the Caribbean could stay, being placed into the court system.

However, families from Mexico, Colombia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, and Peru might be removed.

Migrants from Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Venezuela are supposed to be barred.

After long neglect — or, more correctly — long efforts to pump millions of immigrants into the U.S. to presumably vote Democrat, increase populations of Democratic congressional districts, and provide lower-wage workers, the Biden administration is making different noises regarding immigration.

But the pending election is changing the tune.

“Why Biden Is Right to Curb Immigration” a headline on a New York Times opinion piece from a few days ago said.

The Times is not known as a place for independent thinking, so that’s an election-based signal — even leftist media cheerleaders know they haven’t been able to blur the optics of thousands invading daily across the U.S. border.

It’s like the Washington Post’s Monday headline about their guy — “Biden’s new immigration policy is an admission of failure” — in an opinion piece by Ramesh Punnuru.

That new policy Punnuru referred to, is limiting annual invasions to just under a million people (2,500 per day up to a 17,500 per week, an annual total of 910,000).

It’s all by presidential decree, of course, which is what that mean old Donald Trump did, along with Light Worker Barack Obama before him.

Amazing what powers a president can find when he needs them for an election, noted Ponnuru.

It’s kind of like that student loan thing.

One exception to us welcoming 910,000 new friends each year is for asylum seekers, according to The Post. They don’t count against the 17,500 weekly total.

The Biden administration looks confused in its contradictory actions regarding immigrants.

Is it because it’s taking time in the face of an election to get consistent policies in operation?

Or is it due to panic and fear?

