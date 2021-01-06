Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

US Capitol Secured Hours After Rioters Storm House, Senate Chambers

Win McNamee / Getty ImagesRioters speak with Capitol police inside the US Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

By Andrew Kerr
Published January 6, 2021 at 4:41pm
P Share Print

Officials confirmed that the U.S. Capitol is secure nearly four hours after a mob stormed the building.

The announcement rang across the Capitol grounds on Wednesday evening, The Associated Press reported.

Rioters clashed with Capitol police earlier Wednesday before forcing their way into the building, disrupting Congress’ certification of the Electoral College vote.

Lawmakers including Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were evacuated for their own safety.

The Capitol was placed on lockdown soon after, preventing lawmakers, staffers and reporters from leaving the building.

TRENDING: Pro-Trump January 6 Rally on Capitol Hill Promises To Be 'Wild' Time

Rioters broke into both the House and Senate chambers as well as Pelosi’s office.

After the violence broke out, Trump released a video telling his supporters to go home which was censored by Twitter.

Several lawmakers said that they expected to resume their business on Wednesday night.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Andrew Kerr
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







US Capitol Secured Hours After Rioters Storm House, Senate Chambers
Election Official Predicts Another Waiting Game as Georgia Voters Decide Senate's Fate
GOP Challenger Holds Slim Lead in Still-Undecided New York House Race
Climate Change Legislation Will No Longer Need a Price Tag Thanks to Dems' New Rule Changes
Dominion Voting Systems Planning ‘Imminent’ Lawsuit Against Sidney Powell, Trump and Media Outlets Could be Next
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×