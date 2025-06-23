US Citizens in Middle Eastern Country Ordered to Shelter in Place

The U.S. Embassy in Qatar issued an emergency order Monday morning, warning Americans currently residing in the Middle Eastern nation to shelter in place.

“Out of an abundance of caution we recommend American citizens shelter in place until further notice,” the order read.

Full alert: https://t.co/CXUNdVRZoW pic.twitter.com/CJtuTgPUXV — Travel – State Dept (@TravelGov) June 23, 2025

However, a spokesperson for Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs somewhat dismissed the alert afterward, saying in a statement that the emergency order wasn’t linked to any specific threat.

“[T]he security situation in the country is stable, and … the relevant authorities are closely monitoring the situation and are ready to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs representative Dr.Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari said.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson @majedalansari : Advisory from a number of embassies to their citizens do not reflect the existence of specific threats#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/aNlHyFnJIW — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) June 23, 2025

The issuing of the order came after the U.S. State Department released an alert on Sunday, warning Americans abroad to “exercise increased caution.”

“The conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East,” the notice read.

“There is the potential for demonstrations against U.S. citizens and interests abroad. The Department of State advises U.S. citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution.”

Qatar remains a potential target amid the ongoing feud between America/Israel and Iran partly because it houses the largest U.S. air base in the Middle Ease, the Al Udeid Air Base.

NEW: The U.S. Embassy in Qatar has warned American citizens to “shelter in place until further notice” in a June 23 alert. Security Alert: “Out of an abundance of caution we recommend American citizens shelter in place until further notice.” The Al Udeid Air Base just outside… pic.twitter.com/fpAcVvtWUC — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) June 23, 2025

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for his part warned on Sunday that any attacks on American bases in the Middle East, including the Al Udeid Air Base, would be met with swift and decisive action.

“[T]he United States does not seek war, but let me be clear: We will act swiftly and decisively when our people, our partners, or our interests are threatened,” he said. “Iran should listen to the president of the United States and know that he means it — every word.”

.@SecDef: “As President Trump has stated, the United States does not seek war, but let me be clear: we will act swiftly and decisively when our people, our partners, or our interests are threatened.” pic.twitter.com/lDyKYpCaYV — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 22, 2025

An earlier alert from the U.S. Embassy in Qatar issued last week specifically warned personnel at the Al Udeid Air Base to act with caution.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in light of ongoing regional hostilities, the U.S. Embassy has advised its personnel to exercise increased vigilance and has temporarily restricted access to Al Udeid Air Base,” the embassy wrote in a security alert published to its website.

Other bases in the region include the Al Asad Air Base in Iraq, the Harir Air Base in Iraq, the Al Tanf Garrison in southern Syria, the Ali al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait, and the Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates.

During a visit to Qatar last month, President Donald Trump stopped by the Al Udeid Air Base.

#aludeidairbase

“No visit in the Gulf would be complete without stopping to salute the people who keep America safe, strong and free.” #President_Donald_J_Trump

The President spoke at Al Udeid, shouting out the troops keeping the mission running.

🫡🇺🇸

🫡🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/Q2XJz2QZDN — 🦌🇺🇸 (@Reem67776777) May 24, 2025

“No visit in the Gulf would be complete without stopping to salute the people who keep America safe, strong, and free,” he said while there.

