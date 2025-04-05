The cat’s out of the bag on a new pet ordinance in this Colorado town.

Each household in Northglenn, a municipality of 38,000 people near Denver, will be limited to a total of four dogs and cats starting on Aug. 1 of this year.

The website for the city of Northglenn warned of the “important change” with respect to pet ownership, saying the new rule “limits the number of household pets allowed per residence to maintain a balanced and comfortable environment for all community members.”

Northglenn City Council passed the rule after “extensive research and discussion.”

There have been residents raising the alarm about noise pollution and, even worse, the sort of pollution that comes out of the rear ends of our furry friends.

That means each residential dwelling in Northglenn can have a maximum of four dogs, a maximum of four cats, or “a combination of cats and dogs totaling no more than four.”

The good news for current pet enthusiasts is that they can obtain a “previously owned pet exception” as long as they notify the city by Aug. 1.

“Many surrounding cities have long-standing pet regulations, and Northglenn was the only municipality in Adams County without a limit,” the website continued.

“We understand that many of our residents have strong bonds with their pets, and we want to ensure a compassionate transition.”

Would you comply with a rule like this? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 30% (161 Votes) No: 70% (381 Votes)

Northglenn will not enforce the ordinance until Aug. 1.

“Our goal is to work with residents to ensure compliance through education and outreach before any enforcement action is taken,” the city said. “If you don’t tell us about your extra pets by the deadline, it could result in enforcement action, including a potential court order requiring pet removal.”

Though there are surely some Northglenn residents who will not appreciate the policy, restrictions on the number of pets in a given city are not completely unprecedented.

In fact, there are at least three other Colorado cities with such restrictions, according to a report from Newsweek.

In Arvada, Colorado, residents can own three dogs, four cats, or a combination of four dogs or cats.

In Boulder, they can own any four adult animals. In Colorado Springs, the rule is four dogs and four cats.

Beyond Colorado, similar rules exist in at least 10 other municipalities.

Those include Kansas City, Missouri; Lubbock, Texas; and Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.