A memorial to the man whose death sparked a summer of madness five years ago is being destroyed, but that isn’t the end of the story.

On Friday, social media platform X user End Wokeness posted a video of a wall bearing a painting of George Floyd being torn down in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The mural depicting Floyd and others can be seen collapsing as an excavator pulls it down from behind.

Salt Lake City demolishes George Floyd: pic.twitter.com/KX9VEloAzq — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 28, 2025

Floyd is the Minneapolis man who died after being detained by police in May 2020. His death was followed by riots nationwide that laid waste to huge areas of American cities, causing billions of dollars in damage.

A veteran Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, was convicted of murder in the case.

The wall bearing Floyd’s picture was located on Fleet Block, which the Salt Lake Tribune describes as “disused 10-acre site on the edge of the Granary District that is home to potent street murals depicting people killed by police.”

The demolition is part of a redevelopment project in which, according to the Tribune, “the run-down Fleet Block is envisioned for the future as a vibrant mixed-use public square benefiting the surrounding neighborhood with housing, community amenities, open spaces and a dedicated memorial honoring its history.”

Should all George Floyd memorials be destroyed? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1517 Votes) No: 1% (18 Votes)

As the Tribune noted, the city details its plans on a website titled “The Future of Fleet Block.”

“Salt Lake City’s Fleet Block has been a symbol of hope for the community and local businesses for over 10 years, with calls for economic growth, green spaces, and social justice through murals,” the post reads.

New plans for Fleet Block include parceling out the space for two uses.

One is an “open space design that will serve community and neighborhood needs.” The second is for a “public artwork commission inspired by social justice,” as the page reads.”

Regarding Floyd, it says, “Following George Floyd’s murder in 2020, murals depicting national and local victims of negative police interactions made the Fleet Block a gathering place to remember those lost and to protest racial injustice.”

Going forward, three acres will be for similar projects like the mural recently demolished.

The decision for demolition came in August of last year with work beginning this month.

Regarding future plans, it also reads, “The upcoming public engagement process for the design of the public open space will ask the broader community to consider the murals’ legacy and how artwork in the public space would best capture the social justice significance of the site.”

They are still committed to all the leftist nomenclature, but are they finished with their obsession over George Floyd?

Floyd was not a martyr nor was he even a good person.

Minneapolis Police Union President Bob Kroll remarked that Floyd had a “violent criminal history,” according to the New York Post in an article dated to June 2020.

Monuments and memorials to Floyd went up across the country following his death in 2020.

Let’s hope Salt Lake City’s decision signals the left’s criminal martyr will remain a thing of the past.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.