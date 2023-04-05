Parler Share
News
Illinois Democrat Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia has announced the death of his daughter Rosa, who was 28.
Illinois Democrat Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia has announced the death of his daughter Rosa, who was 28. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

US Congressman Announces His 28-Year-Old Daughter Has Died

 By Jack Davis  April 4, 2023 at 5:16pm
Parler Share

The daughter of a Democratic congressman from Chicago has died, with few details being released.

“Last night our beloved daughter, Rosa, passed away at the age of 28. Our family is completely heartbroken,” Democratic Rep. Jesús García posted on his website Tuesday.

“Rosa joined our family as a young girl who had been in the foster care system. We did our best to provide a stable, loving, and welcoming home for her,” he posted.

Trending:
Nashville Police Release Disturbing Update After Combing Through Covenant School Killer's Writings

“Our family asks for privacy and welcomes your thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time,” he wrote.

No cause of death was given, nor were any other circumstances released concerning the death of Garcia’s daughter.

Several Democratic politicians shared their condolences.

Related:
Look What Is Happening to People Who Live Near Obama's Presidential Center

According to the Daily Mail, Rosa was the only daughter of Garcia and his wife, Evelyn. The couple has two other children.

Garcia had been a candidate for mayor of Chicago, but failed to win enough votes to make it to Tuesday’s runoff election.

As a candidate, Garcia vowed to “expand the availability of mental health services to Chicagoans. I will work with the County health system to add local clinics and expand existing City clinics to provide mental and behavioral health services which would add more resources at the local level,” according to the Chicago Tribune.

“Chicagoans feel less safe because they are less safe and they have lost trust in the mayor’s ability to make our city safer and there is no trust between our communities and law enforcement,” he also said as a candidate.

According to his Congressional biography, Garcia was born in Mexico and grew up there “while his father worked in the United States, first under the WWII-era bracero program and later at a cold-storage plant in Chicago.

“In 1965, Congressman García and his family immigrated to the United States with permanent resident status. He still remembers his first American meal: a bologna sandwich from a roadside diner in Texas,” the biography said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




US Congressman Announces His 28-Year-Old Daughter Has Died
Video: Area Outside Manhattan Courthouse Turns Into 'Absolute Madhouse' on Trump Arraignment Day
Look What Is Happening to People Who Live Near Obama's Presidential Center
Trump Scores Early Court Win as Judge Issues Ruling to Prevent 'Circus-Like Atmosphere'
College Basketball Player at Center of Taunting Controversy Is Now Furious at Jill Biden
See more...

Conversation