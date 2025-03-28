US Couple Arrested, Taken to Maximum-Security Mexican Prison After Time-Share Dispute

A Michigan couple is behind bars in Mexico in what their family is calling a case of “corruption.”

But Mexican officials say the couple committed “fraud” and “publicly encouraged others to do the same.”

And a Michigan Republican congressman is getting involved in the case.

According to WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Paul and Christy Akeo, both 60, have been in a maximum security prison in Mexico since being arrested after arriving by air in Cancun on March 4.

Authorities had a warrant for the couple’s arrest, charging them with fraud in connection with the cancellation of credit card payments to a hospitality chain with locations in Mexico.

According to CNN, the Akeos signed a time-share agreement with Palace Elite, a subsidiary of The Palace Company resort chain.

Unhappy with the resulting arrangements, and claiming the company had not fulfilled its part of the contract, the couple persuaded American Express to cancel $117,000 in charges, CNN reported.

“The Akeos are being held because they successfully disputed Palace’ charges and failure to deliver services with American Express, criticized the Company on Facebook and alerted others who felt wronged by Palace,” Akeo family attorney John Manly said in a statement, according to CNN.

Christy Akeo also used a Facebook group to describe to others how to get out of time-share agreements with the company.

An ABC News report about the Akeos featured on Thursday’s “Good Morning America” highlighted one of Christy Akeo’s posts, and noted that Mexican authorities considered it evidence of deliberate fraud on the Akeos’ part.

The ABC report is below. The critical post comes about the 1:25 mark:

“FIRST & MOST IMPORTANT, report any and all credit card you used for monthly payments as lost or stolen,” Akeo wrote, according to the ABC report. “Also, any credit cards you may have used at [the] resort for incidentals, gift shop purchases etc., report those [lost] or stolen as well, because they will try to charge any card they have on file from you for your monthly payment. Then just quit making your monthly payments!

“Palace will harass you for a few months by email, phone calls & even WhatsApp, but it’s very important not to respond to any of these!! It takes about 3-4 months and then they will stop!”

Christy Akeo’s daughter, Lindsey Hull, told WZZM that her mother and stepfather are in the right, and that Palace is simply trying to “make an example” of them.

She said the company is engaging in “extortion,” with the help of corruption in the Mexican government.

“There is clearly no length that they are not willing to go to make an example,” she told the program.

“That is exactly what is happening here. On top of corruption and extortion and the fact that, you know, this has gone on now for three full weeks, it’s time for it to be done.”

She also described the Akeos’ plight in a lengthy Facebook post published Monday, in which she described Paul Akeo as “a US Navy Chief Petty Officer and served our country for 21 years.”

“The lack of action from our own government officials to help an innocent veteran who proudly served our country is UNACCEPTABLE!!” she wrote.

On Monday, Rep. Tom Barrett of Michigan, who was elected in November, published a post on the social media platform X announcing he is looking into the case on behalf of his constituents.

He also wrote that he’s working with President Donald Trump’s White House to get the Akeos’ situation resolved.

Today, I was made aware of the situation involving two of my constituents, Paul and Christy Akeo, who were arrested by Mexican police. I have spoken to their family and assured them that my team and I took immediate action and are doing everything we can to help. I have been in… — Congressman Tom Barrett (@RepTomBarrett) March 24, 2025

“I have been in contact and will continue working with the White House, State Department, and law enforcement partners in Michigan to ensure this situation is resolved as urgently and safely as possible,” he wrote.

According to WZZM, a judge has given The Palace Company six more months to gather evidence — while the couple remains in custody.

