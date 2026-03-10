Iranian leadership issued laughable threats against President Donald Trump Tuesday, warning that he could be “eliminated” as explosions rocked Tehran and the regime’s battered military struggled to mount a fight after 11 days of bombings.

Ali Larijani, a senior Iranian security official, delivered a warning in a post on social media platform X that was meant to sound bold.

“Iran doesn’t fear your empty threats,” Larijani wrote in a post translated by the Associated Press. “Even those bigger than you couldn’t eliminate Iran.”

Then he added a warning aimed directly at Trump.

“Be careful not to get eliminated yourself.”

الشعب الإيراني العاشورائي لا يخشى تهديداتكم الجوفاء؛

فقد عجز الأكبر منكم عن محوه…

فاحذروا أن تكونوا أنتم من يزول. pic.twitter.com/dmxd4kKTmi — Ali Larijani | علی لاریجانی (@alilarijani_ir) March 10, 2026

Larijani’s was the sort of statement the world has come to expect from Iran over the years and decades.

Leaders in the country routinely issue dramatic threats, but the context of his was very different.

Explosions have rocked Tehran for nearly two weeks in what should be a sign to the regime that, instead of Obama-era pallets of cash from the White House, military aircraft will continue delivering ordnance designed to kill them.

But even as blasts rattle the capital, Iran’s leaders still talk tough online.

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf made his tough-guy statement when he said that Iran was “not looking for a ceasefire” with the U.S.

“We believe that the aggressor should be punched in the mouth so that he learns a lesson so that he will never think of attacking our beloved Iran again,” he stated, according to the AP.

For years, those kinds of threats have churned out of Tehran like clockwork.

Iran’s leaders threatened the United States, threatened Israel, threatened their neighbors, and promised consequences for anyone on its bad side.

The thing is, this latest round of threats comes from people hiding in holes in the ground beneath their rubble.

The regime’s military has been badly damaged during this conflict, and its leadership is scrambling to avoid the same fate as the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Trump, for his part, inspired the threats with his own warning on Truth Social.

“If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far,” Trump wrote.

He added that the United States could strike “easily destroyable targets” that would make it “virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again.”

“Death, Fire, and Fury will [rain] upon them,” Trump warned, while adding that he hoped that wouldn’t be necessary.

For decades, Iran’s rulers have relied on threats, intimidation, and theatrics to convince the world they were untouchable.

In previous years, American presidents responded to that kind of chest-thumping by appeasing these maniacs.

Trump — who will back up his comments — and Israel have killed so many top officials that now we have backups coming off the bench with vague warnings that Trump risks being “eliminated.”

To be clear, Iran and its regional proxies are absolutely capable of causing great harm to Americans and American interests in the region.

But Iran, as a functioning state actor, is a paper tiger, and its ability to fight continues to shrink by the day.

Forgive us skeptics if these latest threats aren’t landing for us as they might have in years past.

What are landing are bombs that continue to kill repressive, homicidal people who have menaced their neighbors and the world for almost 50 years.

As it turns out, Iran’s chief export beyond oil since 1979 has been vague threats from keyboard warriors.

Iran is running out of them.

The Western Journal wished to reach out to former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei for comment on these threats against Trump from Larijani and Qalibaf.

He, of course, remains unavailable for comment.

