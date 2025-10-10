US Deploying Troops to Israel as Part of Ceasefire Deal

U.S. troops are reportedly being deployed in Israel as part of America’s commitment to implement the Gaza peace plan developed by President Donald Trump.

About 200 troops will be based in Israel, with some having already arrived, according to a New York Times report published on Thursday.

U.S. Central Command, led by Adm. Brad Cooper, will work with military units from Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates — as well as civilians — to ensure the terms of the deal are met. They will also support humanitarian efforts.

The troops involved, for the most part, are military planners and specialists in areas such as logistics and security, according to the New York Times.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified, however, that these troops are there to monitor the peace deal “in Israel.”

“200 U.S. personnel – who are already stationed at CENTCOM – will be monitoring the peace agreement in Israel, working with other international forces. The U.S Central Command (CENTCOM) is responsible for defending U.S. interests in 20 nations,” she wrote in a Thursday post on the social media platform X.

“They will not be in Gaza. No U.S. boots on the ground in Gaza,” an unnamed U.S. official said, according to NBC News.

The effort is being referred to as “the Civil-Military Coordination Cell” and will monitor compliance with the peace agreement, while seeking to de-escalate any further conflict.

A Friday report from the Times of Israel quoted a U.S. official who said, “The notion is to make it collegial, if you will. And the Israelis will obviously be in constant touch with them.”

“Putting Admiral Cooper in the room [with negotiators in Egypt] gave a lot of confidence and security to the Arab countries,” the official continued.

They added, “And therefore it was passed on to Hamas that we were taking a very strong role, or the president was taking a very strong position in standing behind his guarantees and his commitments here.”

Another official said troops will “help create the joint control center and then integrate all the other security forces that will be going in there to deconflict with the IDF (Israeli Defense Forces).”

Cooper told negotiators he could have a command center operational in under three weeks.

Trump cited the admiral for partnering with special envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in developing the peace agreement.

“Cooper — I hear he’s been fantastic,” Trump said.

