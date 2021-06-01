News
US Embassies Fly LGBT Flag with Biden Admin's Blessing, Including at the Vatican

Dillon Burroughs June 1, 2021 at 10:16am

The U.S. Embassy to the Holy See announced its celebration of Pride Month with the display of a rainbow flag in Vatican City.

The announcement was posted on Twitter on Tuesday to mark the beginning of Pride Month.

The post followed an earlier tweet that announced, “The United States stands with the global LGBTQI+ community.”

A third tweet on Tuesday included a quote from Secretary of State Antony Blinken that said, “As we celebrate Pride Month this June, let us not only observe how far we have come in the struggle for the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons, but also acknowledge the challenges that remain.”

Blinkens’ statement said, “The Department has committed to increasing U.S. engagement on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex (LGBTQI+) human rights issues abroad.”

He added, “As we do so, we work with partners around the world who bring to bear expertise on their unique challenges and innovative solutions.”

The flag implicitly criticizes the Roman Catholic Church’s policy on same-sex unions.

The Vatican released a statement in May that said, “The blessing of homosexual unions cannot be considered licit,” USA Today reported.

Should U.S. embassies display "pride" flags?

The statement added “there are absolutely no grounds for considering homosexual unions to be in any way similar or even remotely analogous to God’s plan for marriage and family.”

The embassy in Vatican City wasn’t the only one to fly the flag. Others included the embassies in Namibia, capital of the Republic of Namibia, and Nassau, Bahamas.

The display at Vatican City drew plenty of criticism on social media, as users wondered if the Biden administration would do the same in countries that are more openly hostile to gay rights.

The Biden administration’s policy contrasts with the view the Trump administration took in 2019.

The Trump administration rejected requests from U.S. embassies to fly a rainbow pride flag, The Washington Post reported at the time.

However, several U.S. embassies disregarded the State Department’s directive not to display rainbow flags on flagpoles during Pride Month, according to The Post.

“This is a category one insurrection,” one diplomat, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Post.

Conversation