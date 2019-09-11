SECTIONS
News
Print

US Embassy in Afghanistan Attacked on 9/11 Anniversary

×
By Andrew J. Sciascia
Published September 11, 2019 at 8:17am
Print

Minutes after midnight on Wednesday, a rocket blast shook the United States Embassy in Afghanistan.

The attack, which fell on the eighteenth anniversary of the tragic 9/11 terrorist attacks on the U.S., sent a sizable plume of smoke into the air over the Afghan capital of Kabul, The Associated Press reported.

The outlet reported that loud sirens could be heard from the scene and embassy employees were briefed on the attack via loudspeaker announcement which said, “An explosion caused by a rocket has occurred on compound.”

Within an hour it was determined that there were no casualties from the explosion and an all-clear was given.

The AP also indicated this was the first major attack in the city since President Donald Trump called off peace talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Taliban leaders at Camp David.

TRENDING: Nancy Pelosi Abruptly Walks Out of News Conference over Impeachment Questions

Trump officially called off those secret peace talks Saturday in a tweet, NPR reported, saying the death of a U.S. serviceman in Taliban-orchestrated car bombings that killed 12 in Kabul last week, pushed him away from the negotiating table.

“[T]he major Taliban leaders were going to secretly meet with me at Camp David on Sunday,” Trump wrote.

“They were coming to the United States tonight. Unfortunately, in order to build false leverage, they admitted to.. an attack in Kabul that killed one of our great great soldiers, and 11 other people,” he added. “I immediately cancelled the meeting and called off peace negotiations.

“What kind of people would kill so many in order to seemingly strengthen their bargaining position?”

RELATED: CNN Anchor Uses 9/11 To Claim 'Right-Wing Terrorism' Is Biggest Danger to America

According to analysts both within the State Department and the media, some manner of violent response was expected in light of this breakdown in peaceful negotiation.

Trump has been attempting for some time to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan and end America’s longest-running military conflict.

This week’s Sept. 11 anniversary also increased cause for concern, as attacks by Islamic terrorists have been known to be carried out against the U.S. and its interests on the date — often in celebration of the largest act of Islamic extremism in world history.

One such attack was carried out on Sept. 11, 2012, when Islamic militant group Ansar al-Sharia attacked a U.S. Consulate and a CIA annex in Benghazi, Libya, killing three American servicemen and an ambassador.

This is a developing story. The Western Journal will update this report if and when new information is released.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Andrew J. Sciascia
Andrew J. Sciascia has been a news reporter with The Western Journal since 2019 and a regular contributor of opinion since 2018. An undergraduate student at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, Sciascia has also worked briefly as a political operative with the MassGOP and currently serves as the editor-in-chief of the Connector student newspaper.







Study Reveals U.S. Minority Groups Have Made Historic Employment Gains Under Trump Administration
New Storm Lurking with the Potential To Follow a Similar Path to Dorian
Kamala Harris Goes After ABC Minutes After Democratic Debate Ends
Trump Campaign To Crash Democratic Debate with Anti-Socialism Banner
Facebook Punishes Benjamin Netanyahu's Page for 'Hate Speech'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×