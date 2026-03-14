US Forces Decimate Iran Regime's Military in 'One of the Most Powerful Bombing Raids' in History

American military forces smashed the defenses of a key part of Iran’s oil economy in a Friday night raid on Kharg Island.

“Last night, U.S. forces executed a large-scale precision strike on Kharg Island, Iran,” U.S. Central Command said in a post on X.

“The strike destroyed naval mine storage facilities, missile storage bunkers, and multiple other military sites. U.S. forces successfully struck more than 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg Island, while preserving the oil infrastructure,” the post, which included video of the attack, added.

Last night, U.S. forces executed a large-scale precision strike on Kharg Island, Iran. The strike destroyed naval mine storage facilities, missile storage bunkers, and multiple other military sites. U.S. forces successfully struck more than 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg… pic.twitter.com/2X1glD4Flt — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 14, 2026

President Donald Trump announced the attack Friday night.

“Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Our Weapons are the most powerful and sophisticated that the World has ever known but, for reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island,” Trump wrote.

The commander-in-chief suggested that continued Iranian efforts to block oil tankers from transiting the Strait of Hormuz could bring about a second attack.

“However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision,” he wrote.

“During my First Term, and currently, I rebuilt our Military into the Most Lethal, Powerful, and Effective Force, by far, anywhere in the World. Iran has NO ability to defend anything that we want to attack — There is nothing they can do about it!” Trump added.

Trump in 1988: “I’d be harsh on Iran. They’ve been beating us psychologically, making us look like a bunch of fools. One bullet shot at one of our men or ships, and I’d do a number on Kharg Island. I’d go in and take it.” tonight he destroyed Kharg Island. #IranWar‌ — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) March 14, 2026

“Iran will NEVER have a nuclear weapon, nor will it have the ability to threaten the United States of America, the Middle East or, for that matter, the World! Iran’s Military, and all others involved with this Terrorist Regime, would be wise to lay down their arms, and save what’s left of their country, which isn’t much!” Trump wrote.

Kharg Island lies 19 miles from the Iranian mainland and is the export terminal for 90 percent of the oil shipments coming out of the country, according to The Times of Israel.

Iran’s Fars News Agency, which backs the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, said air defenses, a hangar used for helicopters, a naval base, and an airport control tower were damaged.

The news agency said any attack on Iranian energy infrastructure would be punished.

This reminds me of how #Israel first took out #Iran’s regime’s air defenses in 2024, which then set the stage for the 12-Day War and Operation Epic Fury. Here too President Trump is first destroying military assets on Kharg Island as preparation for potentially targeting oil… https://t.co/C9TlDAGuXP — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) March 14, 2026

“If this happens, all oil and gas infrastructure in the region in which the U.S. and its allies have interests will be set on fire and destroyed,” Iran’s military said.

As Iran and its proxies continued to fight back, Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militia group in Iraq, said it attacked the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, according to The New York Times.

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