US Forces Moving to Crack Down Hard After IRGC Closes the Straight of Hormuz Yet Again

America is planning an aggressive response to Iran’s action Saturday to close the Strait of Hormuz, according to a new report. After Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said it would block any ships from passing through the Strait of Hormuz, the United States is preparing to ramp up its naval crackdown on any ship, anywhere, that is linked to Iran. U.S. forces will board Iran-linked oil tankers and seize commercial ships sailing in international waters, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. “The Trump administration’s decision to step up the economic pressure on Tehran is intended to force the regime to re-open the strait and make concessions on its nuclear program, which has been the focus of negotiations between the U.S. and Iran,” the outlet reported.

On Friday, Iranian officials and President Donald Trump said the strait was open, according to The New York Times.

Less than a day later, the IRGC statement saying the strait was closed came as two Indian-flagged ships were attacked while trying to pass through the strait.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said one tanker was fired upon by two Iranian gunships. A container ship was hit by an “unknown projectile,” it said.

Iran said it was responding to the blockade of its ports.

“The Americans have announced a blockade in recent days; this is a reckless and misguided decision,” Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf said.

“It is impossible for others to pass through the Strait of Hormuz while we cannot. If the United States does not lift the blockade, transit through the Strait of Hormuz will certainly be restricted,” he added.

As tensions ratcheted higher, Trump said “very good conversations” continue with Iran and admitted the Iranians “wanted to close up the strait again,” according to The Washington Post.

“They can’t blackmail us,” Trump said.

A report from Axios said that Trump convened a situation room meeting to discuss how to respond to the Iranian provocation.

The report, which said that combat could resume without a breakthrough, was attended by Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, White House envoy Steve Witkoff, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and Joint Chiefs chairman Gen. Dan Caine.

Fox News said the blockade costs Iran an estimated $435 million per day, citing the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

“Their economy is on life support,” former Ambassador-at-Large Nathan Sales said. “So, for 47 years, the Iranian economy has faced economic mismanagement — add to that American sanctions pressure for several decades, add to that the destruction of the last 40 days of war. $435 million a day is a lot of money any day. It’s especially devastating to the regime right now.”

Former U.S. Central Command communications director Col. Joe Buccino said Iran will make closing the strait its main piece of leverage.

“They understand the leverage they have [by] closing down the Strait of Hormuz,” Buccino said.

“They’re paying attention to the political toll within the United States, they are paying attention to gas prices, and they’re paying attention to polling here in the United States with regard to this war,” he added.

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