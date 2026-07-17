Share
News
A U.S. Air Force Boeing B-52 Stratofortress bomber jet lands on the runway, beyond a USAF Rockwell B-1 Lancer bomber jet, at RAF Fairford in southwest England on March 9, 2026.
A U.S. Air Force Boeing B-52 Stratofortress bomber jet lands on the runway, beyond a USAF Rockwell B-1 Lancer bomber jet, at RAF Fairford in southwest England on March 9, 2026. (Henry Nicholls - AFP / Getty Images)

US Forces Pound Key Targets, Iranians Respond by Hitting Kuwait's Water Supply, Firing Missiles at Qatar

 By Jack Davis  July 17, 2026 at 6:23am
Share

Iran responded to the latest American airstrikes by lobbing missiles at Arab nations that are allied with the United States.

Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan were struck, according to CNN, as Iran claimed it also attacked American-aligned targets in Bahrain, Oman, and Syria.

Iran said it is ready to attack what it called “a network of key ports” in Gulf nations.

Kuwait reported that a power generation and water desalination plant was damaged.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it attacked American radar systems and military aircraft in Qatar on Friday to “punish the aggressor,” according to France24.

“In continuation of last night’s retaliatory operations, the brave fighters of the IRGC’s Aerospace Force… carried out a heavy and surprise attack on the U.S. airbase at al-Udeid, Qatar, to punish the aggressor and the child-killing U.S. military,” the IRGC said in a statement.

Jordan said it shot down three Iranian missiles on Friday. Iran claimed it attacked an American air base there.

Syria, meanwhile, denied that any base came under attack from Iran.

Related:
House Republicans Call for Investigation Into Mamdani Administration's Possible Violation of Federal Law

The Times of Israel reported that Iran has already informed its allies, including Lebanon-based Hezbollah, to prepare for a wider war.

Citing a Lebanese media report, it said leaders of Iran’s regional “Axis of Resistance” have told allies to be prepared for action.

Hezbollah was instructed to be ready to escalate its attacks, according to the report. Hezbollah and Israel have been dueling over parts of southern Lebanon for weeks.

As Iran and the United States traded attacks, Reuters reported that the U.S. strikes are designed to wipe out targets the military wants destroyed “before executing more complex operations against ‌Iran.”

A U.S. official said the recent attacks can be seen as “shaping operations” to prepare the way for the next step.

“This is helping set the stage, if needed,” the official said.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




House Republicans Call for Investigation Into Mamdani Administration's Possible Violation of Federal Law
Target Recalls 200,000 Children's Sandals Due to 'Risk of Serious Injury or Death'
Markwayne Mullin Says State Officials Who Refuse to Cooperate to Secure Elections Could Face 'Prison Time'
Declassified Bombshell Reveals Just How Far China Went to Help Biden in 2020
US Forces Pound Key Targets, Iranians Respond by Hitting Kuwait's Water Supply, Firing Missiles at Qatar
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , ,

Conversation