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Smoke rises from near the Kuwait International Airport after a reported drone strike on March 25, 2026.
Smoke rises from near the Kuwait International Airport after a reported drone strike on March 25, 2026. (AFP / Getty Images)

US Forces Shoot Down Iranian Missiles Targeting Gulf Neighbors

 By Jack Davis  June 7, 2026 at 2:40pm
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Iran lashed out at its neighbors Saturday after U.S. forces downed missiles Iran launched at targets in the Strait of Hormuz.

“U.S. forces intercepted multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones launched by Iran toward the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf neighbors,” U.S. Central Command posted on X.

“Iran fired seven ballistic missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain hours after U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that were launched toward the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM said.

“The attack drones posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic. U.S. forces subsequently struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island to defend against further maritime attacks.”

The post said Iran’s missile attacks achieved nothing.

“Initial assessments indicate six of the missiles launched by Iran were intercepted and a seventh did not reach its intended target. There are currently no reports of harm to U.S. personnel, and Iranian claims of damaging U.S. 5th fleet headquarters in Bahrain are false,” the post said.

Friday’s fighting came as President Donald Trump told an audience at an event in Wisconsin he could not linger because he had to “straighten out a little unfinished business in Iran,” according to the New York Post.

“We’ll go pretty quickly, because I have to get back to fighting a war, Iran,” he continued.

Iran’s attacks on its neighbors brought about fresh condemnations.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement saying the attacks were “a blatant violation of the sovereignty of both countries and a flagrant violation of international law,” according to Fox News

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“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stresses the need to spare the region the repercussions of these unjustified attacks and to work towards de-escalation in order to restore regional and international security and stability.”

“The Ministry reiterates the State of Qatar’s full solidarity with the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Bahrain and its support for all measures they take to preserve their sovereignty and security,” the statement said.

Kuwait’s foreign ministry said the attacks were a “serious escalation” and a “flagrant violation of its sovereignty,” as reported by NBC News.

On Saturday, Retired Gen. Jack Keane noted that talks to end the war are stalled because Iran is not getting what it wants, according to Fox News.

“What we’re trying to achieve in the negotiations is pretty simple; We want our maximalist demands that we would achieve if we were using military force. That is what we want from the regime,” Keane said.

“We don’t intend to throw then a lifeline and unfreeze frozen assets to them and give them billions of dollars so that they can recover, reverse the tenants and implementations of the deal and go back to where they were.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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