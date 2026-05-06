US Forces Strike as Iranian-Flagged Vessel Attempts to Violate Blockade

An Iranian oil tanker found out Wednesday that America means business in its blockade of Iranian ports.

U.S. Central Command said in a post on X that its forces “observed M/T Hasna as it transited international waters enroute to an Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman.”

“American forces issued multiple warnings and informed the Iranian-flagged vessel it was in violation of the U.S. blockade,” the post said, noting the tanker was not carrying oil at the time.

“After Hasna’s crew failed to comply with repeated warnings, U.S. forces disabled the tanker’s rudder by firing several rounds from the 20mm cannon gun of a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet launched from USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72),” the post said.

The outcome? “Hasna is no longer transiting to Iran,” Central Command posted.

“The U.S. blockade against ships attempting to enter or depart Iranian ports remains in full effect. CENTCOM forces continue to act deliberately and professionally to ensure compliance,” the post said.

U.S. forces have fired on and disabled other Iranian ships trying to run the blockade.

As noted by ABC, U.S. forces have turned 52 ships back that wanted to enter Iranian ports.

Earlier this week, during the brief Project Freedom operation to open the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. forces fired on six Iranian boats coming to attack ships transiting the strait, according to Navy Times.

JUST IN: President Trump vows to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon as a naval blockade remains in place. “We’re not going to let Iran have a nuclear weapon, and we’re not going to let that happen. And, we won’t let that happen. And so we’re, we’re dealing with people… pic.twitter.com/ZinIH1PP5q — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 6, 2026



President Donald Trump noted Wednesday that he thinks a deal with Iran to end the war is possible, but added ruefully that he had “felt that way before with them,” ABC reported.

“I think it’s got a very good chance of ending, and if it doesn’t end, we have to go back to bombing the hell out of them,” Trump said in the interview.

“It’s getting very close. If they agree, it’s over, and if they don’t agree, we bomb,” he said.

Trump said that if necessary, bombing “could go in for two more weeks” to get “every single target.”

Reflecting the uncertainty endemic in dealing with Iran, Trump’s comments came as a report from Axios said the U.S. has proposed a deal it outlined in a one-page memo, with the details to be filled in later.

🚨 DONALD TRUMP JUST VOWED TO GET IRAN’S URANIUM TRUMP: “Yeah. We’re gonna get it.” REPORTER: How? TRUMP: “We’re GONNA GET IT.” 🔥 Don’t underestimate him! pic.twitter.com/E2BoPzhmL8 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 6, 2026

The deal would end nuclear enrichment in Iran and open the Strait of Hormuz, sources told Axios.

The Trump administration would lift sanctions against Iran and release Iranian funds the U.S. has frozen, the report said.

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