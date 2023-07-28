A U.S. general died in a plane crash near Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland on July 25, Defense News reported Friday.

Maj. Gen. Anthony Potts, 59, a longtime Army acquisitions officer and aviator, was the only person on board the single-engine Piper PA-28 when it went down in a field, Defense News reported, citing the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and local media reports.

He died at the scene.

Potts, who boasted nearly four decades of service and most recently led the Army’s Program Executive Office Command, Control and Communications-Tactical, or PEO C3T, had planned to retire soon, according to the outlet.

In a social media post, the National Transportation Security Bureau said it is investigating the matter.

NTSB investigating the crash of a Piper PA-28 airplane near Havre De Grace, Maryland. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) July 26, 2023

Dozens of first responders rushed to the field just off Old Level Road in Havre de Grace, Maryland, the Level Volunteer Fire Company said, according to the report. No one else was hurt.

In his last posting, Potts was in charge of overseeing all battlefield communications gear from development to deployment and maintenance, his bio shows.

He previously helmed PEO Soldier, the program involving conventional equipment like uniforms, body armor, night-vision devices and guns.

Both roles were essential to protecting U.S. troops in the fight and modernizing Army tactics, according to Defense News.

“He understands the modernization instrument and how it runs,” Maj. Gen. Robert Collins, who led PEO C3T prior to Potts, said of the general in June 2022. “And he certainly understands that the centerpiece of our modernization is our soldiers.”

Collins called the Kentucky native “a truly a strategic and critical thinker, a team builder.”

The Army did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.