Protesters gather outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.
Protesters gather outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.

US Government Sued Over Jan. 6 Prosecutions

 By V. Saxena  June 9, 2025 at 6:40am
Proud Boys boss Enrique Tarrio and four of his underlings have filed a lawsuit accusing FBI prosecutors of having been motivated by personal animus when they went after the group.

Filed in a Florida federal court on Friday, the lawsuit alleged that both the Department of Justice and FBI committed “multiple violations” of the five Proud Boys members’ “constitutional rights” via their “political prosecution” of them over their alleged actions before and during the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion.

Tarrio and his underlings — Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, Ethan Nordean, and Dominic Pezzola — were convicted of seditious conspiracy in 2023 for allegedly orchestrating the Jan. 6 incursion.

The primary problem with the prosecution, the $100 million suit argued, was that prosecutors relied on the five members’ “offensive,” allegedly violent rhetoric to make their case versus any actual, concrete actions.

“Despite the legal jiggery-pokery employed by the government to obscure the fact, the Plaintiffs were essentially convicted of ‘stochastic terrorism,’ a leftist bugbear used to describe rhetoric offensive to them that they claim provokes violent acts,” the suit explained.

As proof, the suit noted that none of the five directly participated in the Jan. 6 incursion. In fact, Tarrio, the group’s leader, wasn’t even present for it. All they did, the suit argued, was talk to protesters before and during Jan. 6.

“Members of the Proud Boys, a patriotic activist organization, were present at January 6, including all Plaintiffs but Tarrio, but did not engage in violence or provocation of the crowd,” the suit read. “The Plaintiffs, however, spoke with people who were at the Capitol before, during, and after January 6.”

Prosecutors targeted the five based on this alone, according to the suit.

“[T]he Defendants [prosecutors] argued that any wrongful or illegal action taken by any member of the crowd present on January 6 was attributable to the Plaintiffs, regardless of whether any of the Plaintiffs had actually ever directed, spoken to, or even known the person committing the crime,” the lawsuit explained.

The suit went on to argue that Tarrio and his underlings “did not obstruct the proceedings at the Capitol, destroy government property, resist arrest, conspire to impede the police, or participate in civil disorder, nor did they plan for or order anyone else to do so.”

The suit further called the prosecution’s strategy against the five one so “novel” that it makes it so that “you can be convicted for conspiracy with people over whom you have no authority and to whom you gave no orders.”

The lawsuit also alleged that the feds illegally spied on the Proud Boys the way the feds illegally once spied on President Donald Trump.

“To secure an unfair advantage in litigation, and ensure that the Plaintiffs were convicted and sent to prison regardless of the strength of the government’s case, the FBI and DOJ monitored attorney-client communications and used paid confidential informants as spies on the Plaintiffs’ and the Plaintiffs’ defense team,” the suit read.

The suit accused the feds of planting fake evidence in Tarrio’s email inbox to more easily convict him of seditious conspiracy.

And finally, the suit complained about the conditions that the five had faced while locked up.

V. Saxena
